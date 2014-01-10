Championship preview: Vital East Midlands clash

The Championship’s biggest game of the weekend is on Friday night. Two promotion contenders, Leicester and Derby, do battle in the fourth East Midlands clash of the season. QPR have a difficult away game against an Ipswich side unbeaten in nine, while Burnley will be expected to beat lowly Yeovil. At the bottom, the big game is Charlton unbeaten in four against a Barnsley side who have already lost eight away games. Ian Holloway is back in football management business, he has his first match in charge of Millwall away to Huddersfield. Here is our preview of the action.

Leicester vs. Derby

If this match was played just a few weeks ago, Derby would be the fancied team, yet momentum has swung since the turn of the year. Leicester are now top of the league after four straight wins, and with a five point gap between themselves and third place, they are favourites for promotion. Derby’s seemingly unstoppable form up until January has been halted, as they have lost back-to-back games, albeit the second was against Chelsea. It takes away some of the impetus they had gained, and the home loss to Wigan on New Year’s Day provides a first major setback for Steve McClaren. Leicester seem to thrive against the bigger teams in the division, so they might just come out on top. 2-1.

Sheff Wed vs. Leeds

Sheffield Wednesday are outside the relegation zone for the first time since August. It was easy to criticize caretaker manager Stuart Gray for the lack of attacking intent, but the Owls have been defensively sound under him. They have conceded just five goals in his seven games, and his side allowed Blackpool no shots on target on New Year’s Day. While Wednesday are improving hugely, Leeds have lost their last three. They went down 2-0 to League Two Rochdale in the FA Cup, and the Whites have not won since mid-December. While it would normally be harsh to call one goal in five a ‘goal drought’ for a forward, Leeds are basing their play-off bid squarely on the form of Ross McCormack. Brian McDermott has loaned in wingers Cameron Stewart and Jimmy Kebe, to try to add some width to their play. However, this could be another clean sheet for the Wednesday. 1-0.

Blackburn vs. Doncaster

Blackburn have had a couple of positive results. They won away to Leeds on New Year’s Day, and came from behind to take a draw against Premier League title contenders Manchester City, in the FA Cup. A lot of Blackburn’s young players, who had been at times carried by Jordan Rhodes’s goals this season, stepped up and competed against a top team. Doncaster have done some potentially important business in the transfer window this week, bringing in defender Abdoulaye Meite on a costless. The team is clearly in need of some experience in defence, as Dickov’s side have shipped seventeen goals in their last seven games. Young Luke McCullough has struggled at centre-back since joining in the summer, whereas Meite has played in the Premier League, making him a good addition. However, form does not favour the Rovers, who have lost six of their last seven. 2-1.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough

Blackpool are currently above Middlesbrough, but that might not last long, considering the contrast in form. Blackpool seem to be playing with no confidence at the moment, having lost seven of their last eight, and they failed to hit the target in their last match. Middlesbrough meanwhile, have won three of their last four league games, although they could not force an upset against Premier League Hull in the FA Cup. Karanka played a lot of fringe players in that match though. He fielded second choice forwards Curtis Main and Luke Williams, as well as a backup goalkeeper, which suggests enhancing Middlesbrough’s league form is his main priority. They can definitely do that at Bloomfield Road. 0-2.

Bolton vs. Nottm Forest

Of Bolton’s last eight games, they have won three, lost three and drawn two. They have never picked up the same result back-to-back, which makes them a difficult side to predict. By contrast, if you analyse Nottingham Forest’s last eight games it is easier to judge progress, as they have remained unbeaten. In Bolton’s FA Cup win over Blackpool, was a confidence-boosting goal for top scorer Jermaine Beckford, who had netted just once in his last eight beforehand. Forest meanwhile, had their confidence boosted no end, with a 5-0 thrashing of Premier League West Ham. That match saw forward Jamie Paterson score a hat-trick, and that could reduce the urgency of Forest’s pursuit of a striker this January. 1-2.

Brighton vs. Birmingham

Brighton have signed Tottenham striker Jonathan Obika on a three month loan. This could be partly a contingency plan from Oscar Garcia, with the potential loss of Ashley Barnes or Leandro Ulloa this January window. Home form has been something of a problem for Brighton, who have only won four times at the AMEX. Away form has certainly not been a problem for Birmingham. The Blues won four of their last five games on the road, but will be without their key defensive pairing for this match. Kyle Bartley suffered an injury in the draw with Barnsley, while fellow centre-back Dan Burn has been recalled from his loan by Fulham. The fact that Lee Clark has not signed a defender in the last week, suggests Birmingham could be playing a makeshift back-line. 2-0.

Charlton vs. Barnsley

The big news for Charlton is the takeover from Belgian businessman Roland Duchatelet. He has a reputation at Standard Liege for being a little bit ‘unpredictable’, but the one positive is that he will invest money into the club, which should stave off any threat of relegation. Charlton have made progress on that front already though, as they are unbeaten in four, thanks to some good midfield performances from Dale Stephens. Five points from safety, Barnsley look a more favourable bet for the drop. They have brought in full-back Ryan McLaughlin on a short-term loan from Liverpool, as centre-half Martin Cranie was forced to deputize at right-back, in the draw with Birmingham. In the Football League, only Notts County have a worse away record than Barnsley. This could be another long journey home for the Tykes. 2-0.

Huddersfield vs. Millwall

The key selling point of this game is how the ‘Holloway Factor’ will kick in at Millwall. He seems as though he will have the energy to fire the team up and motivate players, and at least in the short-term, that could serve the Lions well. Millwall have the worst defensive record in the Football League, while just two Championship teams have scored more home goals than Huddersfield. The Terriers have failed to score just twice on their home turf, a feat bettered only by Burnley. It was Burnley who Huddersfield lost to last time out, going down to a 3-2 defeat, despite having had 59% possession. Whenever Holloway’s around, you know there is going to be goals galore, so there is an entertaining game on the cards. 2-2.

Ipswich vs. QPR

One the one hand, Ipswich are unbeaten in nine. On the other, they have won just one of their last six. Make of that what you will. David McGoldrick is in decent form, having scored four goals in his last five games, including a brace in the 3-0 win at Doncaster on Boxing Day. QPR also beat Doncaster recently, but in less comfortable circumstances. Coming from behind, an injury-time goal from Charlie Austin gave them their only win in five, as the Rs remain outside the automatic promotion places. Harry Redknapp’s side have only won one of their last nine away games, while four of Ipswich’s last five matches have finished 1-1. This could too. 1-1.

Watford vs. Reading

The general consensus is that Watford have become more organized under Giuseppe Sannino. They have only conceded two goals in his first four games, an encouraging start, although he faces a battle to keep hold of defender Gabrielle Angella. Reading tend to attack down the flanks, and that could work against Watford, who still play three at the back despite a change in regime. But the Royals have lost four of their last five in all competitions. It has only been the disappointing form of the sides above them, which has stopped Reading falling further from the play-off places, as it is they are just one point behind. 1-1.

Wigan vs. Bournemouth

Wigan are unbeaten in the league since Uwe Rosler took over, having kept three straight clean sheets. The German is clearly doing something right - a phrase English football fans know all too well. The Latics are now just three points off the play-offs with a game in hand, so a promotion push in the second half of the season seems possible. Bournemouth however, will be no pushovers, as they are unbeaten in four. The Cherries took steps to security in beating relegation strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and Yeovil, following that up with respectable draws against play-off contenders, Ipswich and Brighton. More good news for Bournemouth fans, is that Eddie Howe has extended the contract of centre-back Elliott Ward, for another two and a half years. Wigan will be on a high with their new manager though, and can avenge their surprise defeat at Dean Court, back in August. 2-1.

Yeovil vs. Burnley

Burnley supporters will be delighted to know that Sam Vokes has agreed a new contract, until summer 2017. Vokes’s partnership with Danny Ings has been key to the Claret’s success this season. The two sides below them, QPR and Derby, have away matches against teams in the top six. A great opportunity then, for Burnley to put a few extra points between themselves and third, when they make the long trip down to Yeovil. That is, both geographically and in the context of the league table, as the Glovers are struggling desperately at the bottom. They have a particularly poor home record, having taken eight points from eleven games at Huish Park, although they did beat Leyton Orient 4-0 in the FA Cup. Burnley need to take three points here. 0-2.