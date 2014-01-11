Hull City 0-2 Chelsea: Hazard and Torres on target for Blues at the KC

Jose Mourinho's side continue their great run of form with a solid 2-0 win away to Hull City earlier today. Once again, Chelsea left it until the second half to break through, but Mourinho will have no complaints.

As the match kicked off, it looked like it was going to be another solid home performance from Hull City as Chelsea started the match in a very sluggish and laggard style. Neither team could break through with clear-cut chances for the first 30 minutes with a few shots testing Petr Cech before then. Jake Livermore forced Cech to make a save, but the ensuing corner was headed over by Alex Bruce.

Then as Chelsea looked to establish themselves, John Terry's pass to Gary Cahill was deflected straight to Yannick Sagbo, who fired well wide of the target after being presented an excellent opportunity.

Moments later, Hazard slipped past Chester and fired in a fierce, low cross that found Oscar all alone in the penalty area, but his shot was poor and well-saved by McGregor.

With that missed chance, Chelsea began to attack more with David Luiz testing Hull's keeper with a well-hit freekick from 25 yards out. However, that was the last chance for either side in the half as Steve Bruce looked the more pleased of managers.

The second half opened up with a more energetic Chelsea with Eden Hazard being in the thick of things from kick-off. It was then Hazard who fired Chelsea into the lead with a phenomenal goal; David Luiz, Ashley Cole and Hazard linked up well outside the box before the Belgian faked a shot and then blasted a low, hard drive past a helpless McGregor. Jose Mourinho looked relieved by the goal as Hazard scored his ninth Premier League goal in 21 appearances this season.

Following the goal, Hull looked to fight their way back into the match, but Chelsea held their line very well. El Mohamady tested John Terry with a teasing cross, but the skipper dealt with it very well. Chelsea immediately sprung on the counter as Willian beat his man and cut back for Oscar, whose shot was well-blocked by Curtis Davies.

As Hull City looked to get something going, Chelsea then hit The Tigers for a second as Willian played Torres in and the Spaniard turned Bruce around and fired towards the near post, beating McGregor.

Just like that, Chelsea reigned to an impressive win to continue their hot streak as Petr Cech completed his 209th cleansheet as a Chelsea player, a new record for the club. Chelsea are now top of the league, until tomorrow of course.