January Transfer Window: Day 13

Manchester City's highly-rated Swedish striker John Guidetti is ready to trade the blue of Manchester for the red and white of Stoke according to the Independent. Manuel Pellegrini is eagre for the forward, who has suffered with injuries throughout his career, to gain some valuable Premier League experience and former City boss Mark Hughes is ready to offer him just that. The Potters are poised to complete a loan deal for the striker this week.

The Joleon Lescott transfer saga is set to come to an end with the Guardian reporting that the defender has agreed a deal with West Ham United. Sam Allardyce's relegation battlers have reportedly agreed a £90,000 a week plan with the out of favour defender who will have the option to join the club permanently if the Hammers stay in the Premier League this year.

However, Manuel Pellegrini has rejected rumours that the 31 year-old is set to leave the club. (Metro)

(Joleon Lescott's Manchester City future still remains in the balance)

Spanish-based Twitter transfer feed Futbol Mercado released some mouthwatering Manchester City related rumours last night, but ones to be taken with a pinch of salt. The page believe the blues are ready to make a £30m bid for Southampton's 18 year-old full back Luke Shaw. The defender has also been linked with his boyhood club Chelsea.

In Other News

In perhaps the best news of the day, Sergio Agüero has announced via Twitter that he will be ready for action this week. The Mirror report that the Argentine could make a surprise return on Wednesday in City's FA Cup replay with Blackburn Rovers.

(The announcement every City fan has been waiting for)