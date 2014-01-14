January transfer window: Day 14

Blues, your prayers may have just been answered if Sports Direct News can be deemed a trustworthy source. The media outlet believe Nigel De Jong could be on his way back to Manchester in the wake of Massimiliano Allegri's recent departure from AC Milan. The Dutch destroyer joined the Rossoneri back in August 2012 but could be back in the sky blue of City this January as cover for Yaya Touré and Fernandinho.

Ready to make way for De Jong could be Javi García. The Spaniard has been on the fringes of first team football ever since joining the club in 2012 and talkSPORT believe Napoli boss Rafael Benítez is interested in bringing the out-of-favour midfielder to Italy.

Another midfielder who could be set to make a Manchester City U-turn is Real Madrid playmaker Isco. The Spaniard rejected the blues in favour of Los Blancos last summer but could be ready to go back on his decision in favour of joining up with former boss Manuel Pellegrini. An 8 week injury to Samir Nasri has left Pellegrini with a huge void to fill and Club Call understand that Isco has been named as a potential replacement.

(Let's all have a disco? Isco could be ready to make a U-turn)

Despite City's recent focus on the midfield, Manuel Pellegrini hasn't neglected his defensive targets if recent reports are anything to go by. French newspaper L'Equipe believe Manchester City are ready to meet FC Porto's Eliaquim Mangala's £42m release clause and will offer the Frenchman a 5-year contract this January.

However, German sport's newspaper Bild believe Pellegrini has named Dante as the perfect partner for captain Vincent Kompany. The 30-year-old Brazilian would certainly add some experience to City's back line, but the blues will have a tough task wrestling the defender from the grasp of European Champions Bayern Munich.

(The Champions League winner could be the 'perfect partner' for Vincent Kompany)

In Other News

The Telegraph understand that Manchester City want to sign Barcelona midfielder Xavi to play for their new Major League Soccer franchise New York City in 2015. The Spaniard is believed to have received offers from a number of MLS clubs but City are ready to offer the decorated midfielder a delicious deal to secure his services.

Samir Nasri has taken to Twitter to announce the full extent of his injury suffered in City's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday. The Frenchman told his Twitter followers that he will be out for 8 weeks, but believes it could have been a lot worse.

(Samir Nasri takes to Twitter to confirm his injury details)

And finally, James Milner has responded to questions about popular parody Twitter page @BoringMilner in typically boring fashion. The England midfielder said 'If people think I’m boring, well, as long as I’ve got a Premier League winners’ medal I don’t really mind being as boring as you want'. Yawn.