January transfer window: Day 15

Talk Sport report that Manchester City are ready to renew their interest highly-rated FC Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala. However, the Mirror believe the blues will be priced out of a move by the Portuguese side who are demanding £42m for the Frenchman. The 22 year-old has been linked with both Manchester United and Real Madrid in the last year and Manuel Pellegrini seems to have made him his top defensive target.

In another defensive conundrum, Goal.com understand that Joleon Lescott will not be able to complete his move to West Ham United before City complete a deal for Mangala or his partner in crime Nicolas Otamendi. The Englishman has agreed a deal in principle with the Hammers but Manuel Pellegrini is unprepared to leave his side short of options should they not sign a defender this January.

(Exports from Porto?: Nicolas Otamendi could be targeted should Manchester City not land his defensive partner Eliaquim Mangala)

Should the blues be priced out of a move for Mangala, reports suggest they will turn to FC Bayern defender Dante. However, Bavarian Football Works believe the blues will face stiff competition from Real Madrid who are also interested in signing the Champions League winner.

Despite hitting form in recent weeks, Talk Sport report that Edin Džeko could still be on his way out of the club this month. Spanish side Valencia, who are expected to be taken over by Singapore businessman Peter Lim in the next few weeks, are still monitoring the striker's situation at City and are desperate to capture the Bosnian's signature.

(Wanted man: Edin Džeko has been named as Valencia's No.1 target)

In Other News

Lionel Messi has sent shivers down the spines of City fans by insisting he will be back to his best for Barcelona's last-16 Champions League tie with Manchester City. The Argentine came second in Monday's Ballon d'Or and is keen to make a full recovery from a recent injury.