January Transfer Window: Day 16

Caught Offside understand that Bayern Munich have been scouting Manchester City's 20-year-old defender Matija Nastasić this season. The defender's future in Manchester was cast into doubt after Manuel Pellegrini admitted his omission from Sunday's win over Newcastle United was not down to injury. Pep Guardiola is keen to add depth to his defence and views Nastasić as an exciting option.

Nicola Cortese's departure from Southampton this week has thrown the future of the club into disarray. The Italian banker, highly popular with both manager and players, resigned from the club on Wednesday night attracting a number of hungry Premier League clubs eagre to take advantage of the situation. One player who could be on his way out is Luke Shaw who according to the Telegraph, is attracting interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City. The 18-year-old has been in impressive form this season but his support for a certain North London club makes him more likely to join up with José Mourinho.

(Luke Shaw could lead a Southampton mass exodus)

In Other News

Manchester City's 5-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night took them to a staggering 99 goals for the season, but who will score the 100th? A recent poll conducted by Vital Football has seen Sergio Agüero come out on top, whilst others believe fan favourite Micah Richards could be the man to score the famous goal!