West Ham and Stoke chase Gyan

Asamoah Gyan could be returning to the Premier League two years after leaving Sunderland. West Ham United and Stoke City are showing interest at bringing in the striker on loan from UAE club, Al Ain. With the former having already approached Al Ain over paying large percentage of the Ghanaians £140,000 per week wages.

The 28-year-old joined Al Ain in 2012 and he has been prolific in the Middle East scoring 70 goals in 61 apperances.

During his last spell in England, he scored 10 Premier League goals in a season where he helped Sunderland finish 10th in the league.