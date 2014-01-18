Liverpool look to close the gap at the top against Villa

Liverpool play at home this weekend in a game which will prove to be a huge indicator to where Liverpool will finish this season. Aston Villa are today's opponents. This fixture caused Liverpool many problems last year, when the reds fell to a 3-1 defeat to a Villa side expired by a now off form, Benteke.

Liverpool faced Villa in the second game of this season at Villa Park, when Daniel Sturridge's first half goal gave Liverpool an impressive 1-0 away win. Since then Liverpool have been very impressive, placing themselves in the top 4, while Villa find themselves 11th, only 5 points off the drop-zone, Today will probably see the return of Sturridge to the starting 11, with last week, the Englishman, returning off the bench to reform the SAS partnership, and secure the 3 points in a very challenging game away to Stoke, which finished 5-3.

Sakho is also now fully fit, following a few weeks on the sideline and it's likely that Allen will find himself on the bench after training this week following an injury against Chelsea, over Christmas. Liverpool have once again made Anfield a real fortress this season, winning all but one of their home games.

A home win should be a formality today, although if Benteke can find his form from last year, Villa can look to cause an upset.

Today's game kicks off at 5.30.

Today's predicted starting 11. Mignolet; Johnson, Skrtel, Sakho, Cissokho; Henderson, Gerrard; Sterling, Coutinho; Suarez, Sturridge.