January Transfer Window: Day 18

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City will battle with Manchester United for the signing of highly-rated Sheffield United forward Diego De Girolamo. The 18 year-old, who is eligible to play for both England and Italy, has sparked a recent debate between the two countries after scoring 3 goals in 6 appearances for the Italian under 18 team.

The Daily Star report that Southampton will demand a massive £30m fee for in demand left-back Luke Shaw. The 18 year-old has impressed with a series of stunning performances this season but is believed to favour a move to boyhood club Chelsea. Both Manchester City and Manchester United are interested.

(Pricey: The wonderkid has been valued at £30m)

In Other News

In other news, ex-City striker Mario Balotelli has had his say on the blue's clash with Barcelona next month. The enigmatic Italian believes his old side can come out on top against the Catalan giants and insisted 'City can definitely beat Barcelona'. Cheers Mario! (Goal.com)