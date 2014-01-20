Report: Manchester United to bid £37m for Juan Mata

With Juan Mata finding playing time hard to come by this season under Jose Mourinho and Manchester United finding victories hard to come by as well, David Moyes has lined up a sensational £37m bid for the Spaniard.

It's no secret that Oscar is Jose Mourinho's preferred playmaker this season and that Juan Mata has fallen down that pecking order despite winning Chelsea's Player of The Year award for the last two seasons. Mata was among the best players in the Premier League in his debut season at Chelsea and his second season was even better as shook Europe with his best ever season, outperforming fellow competitors David Silva, Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla. However, as Jose Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge, Juan Mata never seemed to have adjusted to Mourinho's mold and thus hasn't played much.

Mata's last appearance for Chelsea was against Southampton at the Saint Mary's on New Year's Day. The most notable thing about that match was Mata's reaction to being subbed off after 50 minutes. He was clearly frustrated with Mourinho's decision to bring him off at 0-0, even though the man who replaced him, Oscar, went on to assist twice and score one in a 3-0 win.

That being said, David Moyes has failed to meet expectations as United manager as they slumped to yet another defeat at the weekend against Chelsea (3-1). With a summer swoop for Mata rejected by Chelsea, Moyes is back at it with the hopes of securing the Spaniard once and for all.

Recent reports have it that Chelsea would be interested in letting Mata continue his career elsewhere, but that a certain price would have to be met by all clubs interested including bitter rivals Manchester United. David Moyes, with regards to that report, is going all-out and plans to break United's transfer record with a £37m move for Mata.

Many media outlets across the country have reported the bid, including The Telegraph whose back page for tomorrow is below: