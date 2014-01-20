West Ham United v Manchester City: Manuel to prove miracles don't happen

'Wembley, Wembley, we're the famous Man City and we're going to Wembley'. Premature? It's unlikely, but as they say, miracles can happen.

Out to prove that they can't are Manuel Pellegrini's marauders who belittled Big Sam's slackers in a 6-0 exhibition at the Etihad just thirteen days ago. Goals have continued to characterize City's play since the Capital One Cup semi-final thrashing, with Edin Džeko rolling in his side's 100th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over Cardiff City. Record breaking centurions they may be, but let it be known that England's most potent outfit will be unwilling to calm their exuberance in front of goal on Wednesday night.

(Goals galore: Edin Džeko celebrates Manchester City's 100th goal of the season)

Rotation, rotation, rotation is the motto for Manuel Pellegrini who will be delighted to welcome back Jack Rodwell and Stevan Jovetić from prolonged injuries this week. The missing Montenegrin has been busy playing his own game of 'Where's Wally?' since his £22m move to Manchester in the summer, but looks set to grace City fans with his presence in Wednesday evenings clash. In all seriousness, and without disrespecting the man all blues brothers are bursting to see, Jovetić's return could create even more selection conundrums for his manager.

With Sergio Agüero back in contention and scoring goals for fun, an arousing cup performance from Jovetić would present Pellegrini with four estimable striking options. Not exactly a problem for the Chilean, but omitting any one of the big names could inject some uncustomary negativity into a seemingly jubilant City squad.

Anne Boleyn was the first of Henry VIII's wives be beheaded by the plump English king back in 1536, and the Boleyn ground will be hoping their manager suffers a similar, metaphorical fate in the near future. With just four wins all season, Sam Allardyce hasn't exactly built a blossoming relationship with the West Ham faithful who have begun to call for the manager's head in recent fixtures. Two wins in their last five games has seen West Ham slither down the table as the storm clouds of the Premier League continue to hammer down on the Hammers.

(Under pressure: Sam Allardyce admits his side's recent slump has induced sleepless nights)

However, the return of Andy Carroll may just keep Sam's job safe as the striker aims to make a swift goalscoring comeback from a foot ligament injury. The ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United man loves to score against the blues and has netted 5 times in 12 appearances against his pal Joe Hart. However, his goals are unlikely to trouble an imposing City side who are out to prove that miracles don't happen.

Prediction: 1-3

Line-Ups

Manchester City welcome back Jack Rodwell and Stevan Jovetić from injury and the pair could be in line to start for the blues on Wednesday night. The promising couplet have suffered injury plagued careers thus far but will be hoping to impress Pellegrini with their resilience this week. The Montenegrin striker has already made his mark on the competition with two goals against Wigan Athletic in the third round.

(City's £22m man starred in the blues' 5-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the 3rd round of the competition)

Meanwhile, James Tomkins and Kevin Nolan return from suspension for the Hammers with Andy Carroll and Ravel Morrison expected to play some part.

Possible line-ups

West Ham United: Adrian, Rat, Collins, Johnson, Taylor, Jarvis, Morrison, Diame, Nolan, Downing, Carroll

Manchester City: Pantillimon, Richards, Lescott, Nastasić, Clichy, Milner, Garcia, Rodwell, Lopes, Jovetić, Agüero

Key Players

Andy Carroll

With 5 goals in 12 appearances against Manchester City, the Geordie striker certainly knows how to smash them past his mate Joe Hart. His stop-start career at West Ham seems to have found some fluidity and the forward's height and fizzing left foot could cause some problems to City's back line on Wednesday night.

Stevan Jovetić

With Negredo, Agüero and Džeko all firing up front for City, the Montenegrin must take his chances when fit. He certainly possesses the ability to compete with the blues' star strikers, but his injury troubles continue to haunt him. The pressure is on for Jovetić to impress, and unfortunately, his injury troubles mean he'll have to do it fast.

Head to Head Stats

Manchester City have not lost at Upton Park since March 2009 thanks to a solitary Jack Collison goal

The sides have only met once in the league cup at the Boleyn ground in 1984 when City won 2-1

In 45 league games at Upton Park, City have only won 12 times

The Blues beat the Hammers 3-1 in this season's Premier League clash with goals from Sergio Agüero and David Silva

Sam Allardyce has won only 5 of his 21 fixtures against Manchester City in his career as a manager