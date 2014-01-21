January transfer window: Day 21

On a morning of precious little transfer gossip, our friends at Football Friends have took their time to suggest a perfect defensive partner for Vincent Kompany. But who could that man be? Giorgio Chiellini according to them; the 29-year-old Italian World Cup winner. The centre-back would certainly provide the blues with some experience at the back, but would Manuel Pellegrini be prepared to listen to the website? We'll see.

Yes, the saga goes on... According to the Daily Express, translation of a number of Turkish reports has revealed that Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has chosen to move to Besiktas. The Englishman, who was expected to finalise a loan move to West Ham United this month, has reportedly opted for warmth and sunlight over in Turkey and could make the permanent switch by the end of next week.

(Besiktas bound?: Joleon Lescott's future at Manchester City could be resolved soon)

In Other News

And finally, Manuel Pellegrini has told the Manchester Evening News that he expects returning star Stevan Jovetić to play a significant role in the second half of Manchester City's season after the Montenegrin recently recovered from calf and hamstring problems. The striker could feature in tonight's game against West Ham United and will be desperate to impress an expectant City crowd.