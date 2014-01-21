Three players Moyes should consider targeting this transfer window

Although David Moyes has indicated that he "won't make any panic purchases in the January transfer window", with United having suffered their seventh defeat of the season in the Premier League at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday, the majority of United fans feel that new signings are needed to be made imminently in order to salvage Manchester United's season. Here is a list of alternative targets that Moyes should consider to strengthen his side.

1. Miralem Pjanic

This 23-year-old midfielder has played an important part in Roma's success so far this season. Pjanic has started 18 games this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists. Deployed in various areas in midfield including central, defensive and advanced positions, the Bosnian would easily fit into Manchester United's midfield and could aid their quest to sort out their lack of quality options in midfield.

Although he isn't known for his defensive abilities, Pjanic is the type of midfielder that could help ease the pressure away from the teams struggling defence. Not too dissimilar to Atletico Madrid's Koke, another player United have been linked with, however Pjanic would almost certainly be a cheaper option.

2. Fabio Coentrao

Previously linked with United during the summer, rumours of Moyes securing a deal for this player have arisen once more. With Leighton Baines looking to sign a new deal at Everton, Moyes is needing to look for another long-term option at left-back with Patrice Evra coming towards the end of his contract.

With only 4 appearances to his name this season, it seems that Carlo Ancelotti prefers Coentrao's brazilian counterpart Marcelo. However, with a price tag of only £12M and aged only 25, as a proven international and Champions League player, Fabio Coentrao could prove a valuable addition to a lacklustre United side.

3. Ilkay Gundogan

With Anderson having joined Fiorentina on loan, its believed that David Moyes has stepped up his interest in recruiting a top-class midfielder to strengthen his sides weak midfield.

Whilst Gundogan is primarily a centre midfielder, with his attacking style of play and sharpness he would bring a type of quality to the side that has been missing for a couple of seasons now.Part of the attraction of this £25m rated man is that he isn't cup-tied for the Champions League having been out for most of the season. With his contract set to expire next year, Gundogan has said he won't rush his decision and will take time to decide what he's going to do next in his career. If Moyes did decide to bid for Gundogan, he'd face stiff competion from Real Madrid who are also reported to be interested in the German star.