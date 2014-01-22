Manchester United - Sunderland: Moyes' men face substantial task at Old Trafford

After the Citizens soared into the League Cup Final, demolishing West Ham 9-0 over two legs, their Manchester rivals will be hoping to overturn the 2-1 defeat suffered at the Stadium of Light two weeks ago.

With news of negotiations for Chelsea’s Juan Mata going well, all eyes will be on Moyes later tonight, as he hopes to prove both the media and fans wrong for their criticism of the Scot in recent months.

However, the Red Devils will have to be led to glory without Captain Nemanja Vidic, who will be in the stands for the first of a three-match suspension, following his dismissal against Chelsea. Fellow defender Patrice Evra is also likely to miss the action, the Frenchman doubtful following his early exit in the same match. Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie are both expected to also miss the semi-final match.

Sunderland foes will also be watching in awe, as the Black Cats will be without goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and defender Carlos Cuellar, who both remain on the sidelines through injury. Steven Fletcher’s injury should also be enough to make him unavailable for the fixture.

Embattled Manchester United manager David Moyes is wary of the pressure another defeat may entice onto his side. Having already lost 5 games at home this season, with Premier League title chances looking extremely slim, the League Cup is likely to be his best chance to find silverware this season, to add to the Community Shield, won back in August against Wigan Athletic.

With just one win from their last five games, it certainly won’t be easy for Moyes’ Boys, in a game which the same side would have been expected to create a landslide this time last season. As a result, the Black Cats will be looking to pounce on the opportunity of creating a final with the other half of Manchester, and potentially reach their first major cup final in over 22 years.

And to help them do so, will be Adam Johnson. The English midfielder has played a pivotal role in the Sunderland set-up recently, having either scored or assisted nine of Sunderland’s last 11 goals, an unbelievable feat for Gus Poet and his side, who have only lost one of their last nine fixtures.

Poyet recently hit out at his side’s early performance though, after trailing to Southampton in the league last weekend. Going 2-0 down after 31 minutes, Poyet said he felt his side would be knocked out the cup with ease if they started like that again at Old Trafford.

It will be a close encounter, and hopefully enjoyed by many, either end Sunderland’s cup final wait, or setting up a thrilling Manchester derby.