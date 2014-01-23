FA Cup 4th Round preview: Sparky or Special One?

Seven Premier League clubs have the weekend off, in this FA Cup weekend, while the other clubs will need to balance their priorities, with another round of league matches on Tuesday night. Watford look likely to be the seventeenth victim of Man City’s remarkable home record this season, while Arsenal will be heavy favourites to beat cash-strapped Coventry on Friday night. Liverpool and Everton prepare for a Merseyside Derby on Tuesday with away games against lower league opposition, while Kidderminster are the only non-league side left in the competition, they will enjoy at trip to Premier League Sunderland. Championship sides Bolton and Wigan seem the most likely to cause an upset, as they play host to Premier League Cardiff and Crystal Palace respectively, both of whom will want to focus on survival. Here is our preview of the action…

Arsenal vs. Coventry

Considering the hell Coventry City fans have had to go through over the last two years, you would love it if this match produced a Friday night fairy-tale. It will certainly mean more to the Sky Blues, who have struggled desperately from a financial perspective. They will fight tooth and nail for a result, while you can expect Arsene Wenger to change his entire team in preparation for the Southampton game on Tuesday. League One Coventry always provide a better support when playing away than at their ground in Northampton, and that explains their impressive form on the road. Still, the gulf will be too wide. 3-0.

Nottm Forest vs. Preston

These teams have shown promise in this competition, both having already beaten a side in the league above them. In terms of confidence, a cup run could benefit the Lilywhites, who do not like falling out of the League One play-off places, yet neither do they look like going up automatically. Like Coventry, their away form is particularly eye-catching, with six wins from their last seven on the road. Nottingham Forest are in a similar position in the Championship, but they have got an injury-ravaged squad and will be more keen to focus on maintaining their league form. 1-1.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Both teams are having better seasons than they might have expected, albeit in very different circumstances. Freshly promoted from League One, Bournemouth are seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone, with top scorer Grabban tied down to a new contract. Liverpool are in the top four, which represents progress under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers. However, the Reds will have more than half an eye on Tuesday’s Merseyside derby and could be shirking the challenges, on a small pitch at Dean Court. A narrow win for the hot favourites. 1-2.

Birmingham vs. Swansea

Championship outfit Birmingham City have already beaten Swansea this season, they came out 3-1 victors in the League Cup clash back in September. A contrast of home and away form does not shine a great light on either side for this match. Birmingham have not won at home in the league since 1st October, while Premier League Swansea have only won once away since September. With Europa League matches, and possibly a relegation battle to contend with, Swansea are unlikely to prioritize a cup run. Birmingham have a habit of performing well without the pressure of expectation. 2-1.

Bolton vs. Cardiff

Bolton are low on finances, and now they will be low on morale after an embarrassing defeat to Reading. Strong performances in the FA Cup could be just the tonic to boost spirits at the Reebok, and maybe give the club some much needed income. Cardiff’s best source of income is Premier League survival. They are currently bottom of the table, although only one point off safety. With two league games coming up in the next week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priorities will lie elsewhere. 2-1.

Huddersfield vs. Charlton

These two Championship clubs met in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup last season, ending in a 1-0 win for Huddersfield at the Valley. The Terriers have the advantage going into this one too. Their home form is respectable, having only been beaten three times at the Galpharm in the league. However, they were fortunate to scrape through the third round, as two late goals saw them avoid a shock against non-league Grimsby. Charlton are only outside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference, level on points with Doncaster, against whom they have a vital league game on Tuesday night to prepare for. Huddersfield are slap-bang midtable, and a cup run would add excitement to their season. 2-1.

Man City vs. Watford

Watford might be more organized now under Giuseppe Sannino, but no defence, no matter how strong, will feel confident going to the Etihad at this moment. It was a 3-0 win against Watford this time last year which saw City begin their journey to the FA Cup final, under Roberto Mancini. If the Hornets could keep it down to just the three goals this time, they will have done very well. 4-0.

Port Vale vs. Brighton

Port Vale are thriving in League One. They have been close to the play-off places since the beginning of the season, as only a newly-promoted side from League Two, thanks largely to the goals of Tom Pope. Brighton are strong away though, having already kept seven clean sheets on the road. They should do the job here quite comfortably. 0-2.

Rochdale vs. Sheff Wed

Rochdale’s home form has been key to their League Two promotion campaign thus far. Thirty-one points have been taken at Spotland, and in the last round, they knocked out Leeds of the Championship. Sheffield Wednesday are making great strides under new manager Stuart Gray, with a dramatic improvement in results since he took over. The Owls will avoid the dangers of complacency here. 0-2.

Southampton vs. Yeovil

Even though his side are midtable in the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino might be tempted to rest a few players for Yeovil’s visit, in preparation for the match against Arsenal on Tuesday. The Glovers are joint-bottom of the Championship, but they have proved to be quite competent when playing away from home. They will be buoyed by a 2-0 win at Birmingham, with James Hayter trebling his goal tally for the season that afternoon. Yeovil will keep the scoreline respectable. 2-0.

Southend vs. Hull

League Two Southend showed that they will be no pushovers in this competition, when they hit four past Championship Millwall in the third round. The Shrimpers are on a fine run of form, they beat promotion rivals Chesterfield 3-0 in their last match, and have only lost once since October. Ten years ago, it would not take an FA Cup match for these clubs to meet, as Hull were also in the fourth tier. Now, the Tigers are looking to become an established Premier League club, although they have lost their last three league games. This is a potentially tricky tie for Hull, but they will avoid a slip-up with a narrow win. 0-1.

Sunderland vs. Kidderminster

Yet more cup action is in store for Sunderlanfd. They reached the final of the League Cup on Wednesday, after a dramatic night at Old Trafford. Kidderminster Harriers of the fifth tier, do not appear in the right shape to produce another scalp, as the only non-league side remaining. They won 3-2 away to Peterborough in the third round, but following that result, the Conference play-off chasers went down to a shock 2-1 home defeat to relegation candidates Dartford. This will be a great day out for Kidderminster, but nothing more. 3-0.

Wigan vs. Crystal Palace

Wigan were unbeaten in eight before a shock 3-0 loss at Doncaster, but they will be one of the fancied teams to pull off an upset here. Miraculously, Crystal Palace are now above the relegation zone in the Premier League, but Tony Pulis will be intent on finishing the job. Wigan have not conceded in any of their last three home games, and Crystal Palace do not have too much depth in the attacking department, so you would back the Latics to keep another clean sheet at the DW. 1-0.

Stevenage vs. Everton

These two teams met in the League Cup back in August, and Everton won. Even though Stevenage have home advantage this time around, the way these two clubs’ respective seasons are going, you cannot see the result being different. Stevenage lost at home to relegation rivals Notts County last week and are bottom of League One, despite the significant goal contributions of Francois Zoko. Everton on the other hand, are showing great progress under Roberto Martinez, although they are likely to change their team with a crucial Merseyside derby coming on Tuesday. Even so, they will be playing with more confidence than their lower league counterparts. 0-2.

Sheff Utd vs. Fulham

You might have thought that an away win against Premier League Aston Villa would boost Sheffield United’s league form, but the League One side have not done much since that match, with a defeat and a draw. Fulham remain dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone, and a cup run will not be a priority for Rene Meulensteen, particularly with an aging, injury prone squad. Nigel Clough always seems to have that extra bit of passion for the FA Cup, and the Blades might just surprise us again. 2-1.

Chelsea vs. Stoke

Mark Hughes lifted the FA Cup four times as a player, but for this season at least, he’s unlikely to add to that tally in management. Not least because this weekend, he visits old club Chelsea, who have won their last six games in all competitions. Hughes’ opposite number, Jose Mourinho, will not disregard the chance for another trophy, as he has won the domestic cup with every big club he has been to. Stoke rarely do well away from home, so this will be a comfortable afternoon for the Special One, and a testing one for Sparky. 2-0.