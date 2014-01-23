Dons confirm deal for Rooney

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Irish striker Adam Rooney from Oldham.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Pittodrie club and goes straight into the matchday squad for Saturday's game against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Manager Derek McInnes said: "Adam is a proven goal-scorer and he has the quality to add something to our team.

"There were other clubs keen to take him and it's great that he wants to be part of what we're doing here at Aberdeen.

"I've said all along that I'll only bring in players who I believe will add something to the squad and Adam certainly ticks that box."

Rooney began his career with Stoke City before enjoying a successful spell with Inverness, where he scored 44 goals in 103 games and helped secure the club's promotion to the SPL.

He moved to Birmingham City in 2011, but made only 18 appearances before going on loan to Swindon Town.

The forward departed St Andrews permanently during the summer of 2013, joining Oldham on a two-year deal.

However, Rooney spent just six months at Boundary Park before his latest move, which will see him wear the number 17 shirt for Aberdeen.

The Irishman's arrival could spell the end for Calvin Zola's time with the club. The Congolese striker has struggled since his summer move, scoring just three times, and former club Burton Albion are keen to take him back to the Pirelli Stadium.