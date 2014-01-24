Stevenage v Everton: The Boro look to cause unlikely upset against Martinez’s men

On paper, this fourth round FA Cup tie seems nothing but a foregone conclusion. With Graham Westley’s Stevenage side sitting rock-bottom of League 1, with only two wins in their last nine matches, it would take the most daring of gamblers to suggest otherwise. After all, Roberto Martinez’s Everton squad are good shape of late and sit in sixth place in the Premier League, just a single point off the Champions League places.

With just one defeat in fifteen games, then, Martinez’s side understandably go into the tie as firm favourites with the bookies. Since previous manager David Moyes’ move to Manchester United, the Toffees have played some attractive, stylish football, and after demonstrating how to firmly play the transfer market in the summer, they are reaping the rewards. Off the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in the third round, they will be looking to do more damage in a competition that Martinez won with Wigan last May. Even if it does seem likely that a weakened team will be fielded in preparation for the crucial derby next Tuesday, Everton have more than enough resources capable of helping them book a fifth round place.

Yet Westley’s side are no stranger to cup upsets, dispatching Newcastle United in the 2011 competition, before managing a draw with Tottenham Hotspur a year later. It seems cliché to say it, but the FA Cup is known for its shock results and magical upsets, and the Broadhall Way faithful will roar their team into action come Saturday evening believing that an upset is on the cards. Sure, the ‘twelfth man’ atmosphere may not – and likely won’t - be enough to see off an Everton side that are playing at the top of their game this season, but The Boro will be hoping that the magic of the cup can strike once again.