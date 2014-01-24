January Transfer Window: Day 24

Day 24 of the January transfer window and finally some big news for City fans! Well, that's if you believe the Daily Star...

According to the paper, Real Madrid have turned down a £25m bid from Manchester City for Portuguese defender Pepe .The club were linked with the controversial centre-back throughout December, but a substantial bid has been knocked back by the Spanish giants.

Another defender who appears to have rejected a move to Manchester is FC Porto's Eliaquim Mangala. French website Le 10 Sport report that the Frenchman has turned down a £38m move to Manchester City in favour of staying in Portugal until summer. However, it is believed that Porto will be open to negotiations at the end of the season.

(Mangala has reportedly turned down a £38m move to Manchester)

In Other News

In other news that you've seen time and time again, Joleon Lescott has been linked to Aston Villa this morning. According to the Daily Mirror, Paul Lambert is interested in bringing in the experienced defender on a 6 month loan deal, however, with no replacements to announce as of yet, Manuel Pellegrini is unexpected to sell.