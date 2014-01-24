Manchester City v Watford: Hornets Hope To Sting City

Giuseppe Sannino's hornets will swoop into the Etihad Stadium on Saturday hopeful of stinging Manchester City's FA Cup hopes. However, Pellegrini's predators are yet to lose a domestic tie on home turf this season and will be confident of swatting away any chance of an upset in the fourth round tie.

After emerging from a third round replay against Bristol City, Watford received the 'gift' of a trip to the UK's most feared stadium - or at least that's what Sannino thinks. In an interview with Watford's official site, the Italian said 'this game should be a gift for my players' and insisted his side 'want to create some problems'. Gifts come in all shapes and sizes, but an excursion to Eastlands isn't everyone's idea of a late Christmas present.

Nevertheless, with hopes of promotion all but vanquished, the Hertfordshire-based outfit will be relishing a surprise cup run. The Hornets currently sit in 15th place in the Championship and ten points behind Reading in the final play-off spot. A last minute Ross McCormack strike washed Watford's dreams of Premier League football away last season as Gianfranco Zola's side suffered an excruciating final day flop at the hands of Leeds United, and the Italian's departure from the club has seen the promotion chasers sacrifice their sting.

(Buzz kill: Watford narrowly miss out on promotion last season)

With just one win in their last five league matches, Sannino's strugglers are starving for a swig of confidence, and an unlikely victory over Manchester City on Saturday would certainly go some way to quenching their thirst.

After watching a 'second string' side dismantle the Hammers and catapult the blues into the final of the Capital One Cup on Tuesday night, Manuel Pellegrini will be laughing off any possibility of a buzz-kill at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon. Stunning performances from Marcos Lopes, Joleon Lescott and the returning Sergio Agüero propelled City to a nectarous 9-0 aggregate win over Big Sam's slackers and presented the Chilean with a growing list of line-up conundrums.

Stevan Jovetić could make his first start in four months against the Hornets after being reintroduced to first team football with a 20 minute cameo on Tuesday night whilst Micah Richards is expected to play some part in the game. A worrying shoulder injury suffered by Álvaro Negredo in the 3-0 win will keep him out of the tie, although he is expected to be included in the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. David Silva will also play no part in the weekend clash as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

(Negredo's shoulder injury is not as serious as first thought)

Despite uttering the customary phrase 'it will be tough' in his pre-match comments, Manuel Pellegrini won't have entertained the thought of a loss in his preparation for Saturday's fourth round tie and if all goes to plan, the blues will keep marching towards that famous quadruple.

Line-Ups

Stevan Jovetić and Sergio Agüero could form a frightening fellowship up top in the absence of Álvaro Negredo whilst Edin Džeko could also make a return to first team action after playing no part in the 3-0 victory over West Ham. Micah Richards could replace Dedryck Boyata at right back after returning from a knee injury and David Silva will miss the game with a minor hamstring problem.

(David Silva will play no part in Saturday's tie as he recovers from a small hamstring problem)

Lewis McGugan (thigh), Fitz Hall and Alexander Merkel (suspended) all miss the game for Watford.

Key Players

Marcos Lopes

After impressing with two assists in City's 3-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday, the Portuguese starlet will be desperate to keep his place in Pellegrini's eleven with another eye-catching performance this weekend against a side he scored against in their last meeting. City fans are desperate to direct their support at a promising blue prospect and Lopes looks set to become that man. With skill, vision and bustle all in his locker, the 18 year-old could be set to burst onto the City scene.

Troy Deeney

Watford's top scorer with 11 goals has kept the Hornets buzzing this season and has warned Manchester City that his side will be 'resilient and hard to beat' in the fourth round clash. The powerful striker will be hoping to make a name for himself this weekend after being released from prison last year.

Head to Head Stats

Watford's last win away to Manchester City was in April 1987 when they recorded a 201 victory at Maine Road

In their last meeting, Manchester City won 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to goals from Carlos Tevez, Gareth Barry and Marcos Lopes

In 19 meetings between the sides, Manchester City have won 8 whilst Watford have won 6

The sides have met six times in the FA Cup with City winning just twice