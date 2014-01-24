Man City v Watford: Pellegrini’s attacking intentions spell trouble for Watford

If Giuseppe Sannino wasn’t already anxious about his Watford side’s trip to Eastland’s on Saturday afternoon, he is now. In his press conference today, Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini spoke of the upbeat, attacking intentions of a side that has run rampant in the goals department this season, with 106 to their name:

“We try to continue to play our attacking style throughout the season,” the Chilean said. “There may be games we don’t score so many games but we won’t be changing our style and will continue our philosophy.”

This is an ominous sign for a Watford side that is languishing in fifteenth place in the Championship, with hopes of Premier League football rapidly drifting away. Nevertheless, the City manager showed typical wariness in his comments:

“Watford may not be having a great season in the Championship but they will be motivated when they play us because this is the FA Cup and they will want to beat a Premier League side. We are expecting a difficult game but we want to progress in this competition.”



The Citizens will be without David Silva – out with a hamstring injury and rested as a precaution for the one game – but that will be no respite for Sannino’s side, as they will have plenty of firepower in reserve. Pellegrini also expects the rest of his side to be fit and rearing to go:

“Silva is not 100% so will be rested against Watford. He has a slight hamstring strain – nothing too serious – but he won’t play tomorrow as a precaution more than anything else,” said the city boss.

“The rest of the squad is available for the match with Watford including Micah Richards and Stevan Jovetic.”

With his side having form and confidence in abundance at the moment and the talk turning to the possibility of a quadruple with more regularity, Pellegrini would be forgive for a quick comment on his team’s future Capital One Cup final against Sunderland:

“As far as the Capital One Cup, I’m not disappointed it won’t be a Manchester final. Sunderland are a very good side who have now beaten Manchester United and Chelsea so it will be equally hard in the final.”

With a good season approaching over the horizon, it is important that Pellegrini and his City side focus on taking their steps one at a time – a point that he will be enforcing strongly. First up: a home tie against a Watford side that are looking to cause an unlikely upset.