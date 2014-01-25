January Transfer Window: Day 25

According to the Daily Mail, Zenit Saint Petersburg will offer star striker Hulk to both Chelsea and Manchester City. The Brazilian caused a stir by uploading a picture of himself in Luton airport this week and is attracting interest from the likes of Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur.

The IB Times report that Manuel Pellegrini has accepted defeat in his pursuit of top target Eliaquim Mangala and will now turn his attentions to Saint Etienne centre-back Kurt Zouma, 19 or Bayern Munich veteran Dante, 30. Mangala has expressed a desire to stay at FC Porto until the end of the season, and with just 6 days left of the window, Pellegrini will have to act fast if he is keen on bringing in another defender.

In Other News

In other news, Sports Direct News believe Manchester City have cooled their interest in 19 year-old Ajax winger Ricardo Kishna. The player was heavily linked to the blues just two weeks ago but reports suggest the blues have cooled their interest in the player.