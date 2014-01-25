Manchester United open up talks with Southampton for Shaw

According to ESPN and the Daily Star, Manchester United have made a substantial offer for Southampton's left back.

A report in the Daily Mirror suggests that United have made a £22.5M bid for Shaw, with United wanting to follow up the £37M capture of Juan Mata by beating competition to the signing of Luke Shaw.

Manchester United have made their move for the teenage prodigy as they build on the momentum created by the club record deal for Juan Mata.

With Patrice Evra's contract expiring soon, David Moyes is in the market for a new left-back and it seems that the United manager has made Shaw his No.1 target. Despite Shaw signing a five year contract only last summer and Southampton owner Katharina Liebherr insisting that no stars will be sold, United are willing to test Southampton's stance with a huge offer for the 18 year old.

Although Shaw is yet to be capped for England, he made his debut aged 16 and has in featured in 49 first-team games under Mauro Pochettino's management. Shaw is one of Englands brightest prospects for the future, and Manchester United face stiff competition from Chelsea and Manchester City in the race to secure his signature.