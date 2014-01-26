January Transfer Window: Day 26

According to the Sun, Manchester City are set to offer PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi a whopping £8m signing on fee to sign for the club at the end of the season. Matuidi's contract expires in the summer and Manuel Pellegrini is believed to be a huge admirer of the player. With Fernandinho and Yaya Touré featuring in the majority of games this season, cover in midfield is seen as a necessity by the Chilean and Matuidi could be a perfect cover option.

Despite reportedly agreeing a deal with Manchester United, Luke Shaw could still be in the sky blue of Manchester City in the summer. The Daily Mail report that Manchester City remain interested in the 18 year-old left back, but will have to fork out £30m for his services.

(Luke Shaw could be on his way to Manchester in the summer)

The Daily Mail also believe that Everton manager Roberto Martínez is keen on signing Gareth Barry on a permanent deal at the end of the season. The loan signing has been instrumental in Everton's success so far this season and the Spanish manager is a huge admirer of the English midfielder.

In Other News

In other news, Yaya Touré is contemplating retirement from International football after the World Cup this summer. The Mirror report that the Ivorian wants to go out on a high and would be likely to hang up his boots if the Ivory Coast performed well in Brazil.

(Hanging up his boots: Yaya Touré could play his last game for the Elephants in Brazil)

And finally, Manuel Pellegrini says he would have made eleven changes to his side at half time in their 4-2 win over Watford. The blues slumped into the break two goals down to the Championship side but a Sergio Agüero managed to save the day.