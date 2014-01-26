Manuel or Mancini? Who really built the team?

Good old Bobby Manc, putting his nose in where it shouldn't be. But to be honest, his antics supplied us City fans with a few laughs during his successful three-and-a-half year tenure at the club.

Whether it was mocking Fergie's habit of harrassing referees or screeching at Steven Gerrard during a post-match interview; the flamboyant Italian always had an element of mischief tucked away behind his blue and white scarf. But Roberto's more recent remarks have had City fans scowling rather than sniggering as the Galatasaray boss sat down with BBC Sport to discuss Manchester City's ferocious form.

In a controversial interview, Mancini claimed responsibility for his old side's gluttonous goalscoring habits.

(Roberto Mancini chats with BBC Sport and discusses his impact on the current Manchester City team)

'I'm happy that Manchester City is one of the best teams in England because I built this team,' the Italian contentiously revealed.

He added, 'The players that score the goals are players that I bought - Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Yaya Toure, David Silva and Samir Nasri.'

Although Roberto may have a point, the tutting of current boss Manuel Pellegrini can be heard loud and clear. Be it forgetfulness or just plain ignorance, Mr.Mancini obviously hasn't been watching Álvaro Negredo, Jesús Navas and Fernandinho this season. However, the Chilean's stamp on the side hasn't just been limited to signings, and a refreshing placidity has been sprinkled over the club since his arrival.

Yes, Mancini may have instilled that vital winning mentality; but Manuel has moulded individual class into collective quality. Below, we take a look at City's big name players who have played under both managers and assess who has had the better impact.

Joe Hart

Mancini impact: 8/10

Roberto Mancini unarguably transformed Joe Hart into one of Europe's best keepers during his stint with Manchester City. After watching the English prodigy record a successful year on loan at Birmingham City, Mancini consulted goalkeeping coach Massimo Battara and asked whether he should keep Hart at the club. Advice was positive, and the Italian drafted in Hart as a long term replacement for Shay Given. Two Golden Gloves later, Hart established himself as England's first choice stopper and arguably the brightest goalkeeping talent in the Premier League.

Pellegrini impact: 8/10

A series of unimpressive performances forced Manuel Pellegrini into dropping the England No.1 back in November. His decision was greeted with ums and ahs by City fans who struggled to put their utmost faith in Costel Pantillimon, but the Chilean's decision proved to be an inspired one. Three weeks later, Hart reclaimed his first team place and produced a number of glimmering performances that matched his undoubted potential. The keeper is now back to his best.

Pablo Zabaleta

Mancini impact: 7/10

The sidelines used to be familiar territory for the most Mancunian Argentinian in the land, but an injury to Micah Richards in late 2011 introduced the South American's terrific tenacity to the City faithful. After nailing down a starting place in Micah's absence, Zabaleta established himself as a fan favourite and sent the blues on their way to a famous title-winning victory over QPR. Although Zabaleta's first team place may have been a result of injury, Mancini certainly helped him become one of the best right-backs in the division.

Pellegrini impact: 8/10

With the threat of Micah Richards sadly sliding away with injury trouble, Zabaleta has been able to hold down an unrivaled first team place under Manuel Pellegrini. The Argentine's grit and persistence was always there, but Pellegrini's attacking intent has seen Zaba bomb up and down the flanks and play a crucial part in many of City's goals this season. With five assists already this season, Zabaleta is no longer just a right back.

Vincent Kompany

Mancini impact: 9/10

Signed as a holding midfielder by Mark Hughes in 2008, the Belgian would have never dreamed of becoming one of the world's most impenetrable centre-backs. The cool midfielder was magnificently moulded into a dominant defender by Mancini who also rewarded 'Vinny' with captaincy in 2010. Since then, Kompany has been a figurehead of Manchester City and an authoritative role model to everyone at the club.

Pellegrini impact: 6/10

With his role as captain set in stone, Kompany has given Manuel Pellegrini no reason to alter his style of play in any way.

Matija Nastasić

Mancini impact: 8/10

Making his debut against Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu, the £8m 19 year-old was thrown straight into the deep end. However, the decision proved to be a shrewd one from Mancini who saw the Serbian usurp Joleon Lescott in the centre of defence and rapidly become a fan favourite. His age may suggest otherwise, but the centre-back developed an uncanny maturity under the guidance of the Italian.

Pellegrini impact: 6/10

Injuries haven't helped, but nevertheless, Nastasić has looked shaky under his new boss. There's no doubt that Kompany's presence helps the Serbian, but Pellegrini seems unwilling to allow the partnership to flourish with Martin Demichelis his preferred option.

Aleksandar Kolarov

Mancini impact: 5/10

The £19m man never really lived up to his hefty price tag under Roberto Mancini and rapidly became the player every City fan loved to mock. A frightening left foot and unrivaled abilities from dead ball situations evidenced some class, but his defensive attributes were never seen under the Italian. Kolarov was never given the vote of confidence he craved under Mancini, and his performances suffered as a result.

Pellegrini impact: 8/10

Pellegrini's arrival at the club saw Kolarov turn from flop to favourite; a title that no City fan would have assigned to the Serbian 12 months ago. With more first team football and the backing of his new manager, Aleksandar has welcomed attacking intent, superb delivery and defensive solidity into his game.

Samir Nasri

Mancini impact: 5/10

The £24m signing had Manchester City fans rejoicing in August 2011 as they celebrated the arrival of one of the Premier League's top talents. The Frenchman's form at Arsenal had attracted both of the Manchester giants, but Roberto Mancini's persistence saw the blues win the battle for his signature. Unfortunately, Nasri was unable to replicate the brilliance he had shown in London and fell out of the Italian's favour who claimed he'd like to give Nasri 'a punch'. Mancini's sarcasm didn't sit well with Nasri, however, and their prickly relationship never allowed the promising talent to flourish.

Pellegrini impact: 8/10

The Nasri of old has risen like a phoenix at the Etihad Stadium this season and the Frenchman has rightfully solidified his place in a magical Manchester City midfield. Tantalising and teasing defenders on a regular basis, Nasri has blossomed under the guidance of his new manager and will be sorely missed after picking up a serious knee injury against Newcastle United two weeks ago.

Yaya Touré

Mancini impact: 8/10

From makeshift Barcelona defender to arguably the world's most powerful box-to-box midfielder, Roberto Mancini certainly made a significant impact on Yaya Touré. Presenting him with a costless role in the heart of Ciy's midfield, Mancini allowed Yaya to both spring and prevent attacks with his brute force and exceptional technical ability. The Ivorian is now considered as Manchester City's most deadly component and his transformation has to be attributed to the Italian gaffer.

Pellegrini impact: 7/10

Like Vincent Kompany, Yaya hasn't given Pellegrini any extra work to do and his incredible level of performance has been maintained under the Chilean. The one improvement? Costless kicks, of course!

David Silva

Mancini impact: 7/10

Mancini cast a spell on the ex-Valencia playmaker and morphed David Silva into a Mancunian magician. Arguably Manchester City's best ever player, his arrival at the club marked Roberto Mancini's best piece of business during his three-and-a-half year tenure with the blues. A mouthwatering title winning season saw Silva take the lead role, but the Italian did little to prevent his star man dropping off the pace somewhat just one year later.

Pellegrini impact: 8/10

Although Roberto Mancini can be credited for shaping David Silva into the classiest Premier League midfielder around, his motivational skills were found out just one year later when Silva exhibited a worrying dip in form. Whilst the Spaniard was not playing particularly badly, his importance in the side was fading and the Italian did little to stop the decline. Fortunately, the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini injected some magic into the little wizard who is unarguably back to his best under City's new manager.

Sergio Agüero

Mancini impact: 7/10

Manchester City's record £38m signing has proven to be worth every single penny since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and Roberto Mancini indubitably got the best out of his star man with the Argentine netting 30 goals in his first season at the club. The Italian's impact on the player is unquestionable; he made him his number one forward and together with Carlos Tevez, the South-American pair formed a ruthless partnership. However, like Silva, Agüero suffered a dip in form just one season later which throws into question Mancini's motivational skills once again.

Pellegrini impact: 9/10

25 goals in 24 games is quite an impact, and Sergio Agüero has responded rampantly to the attacking mind of his new manager. Even after suffering a four week injury, the prolific Argentine has been the highlight of a magnificent Manchester City season so far and he clearly revels in the dynamic and fast paced approach of Manuel Pellegrini.

Edin Džeko

Mancini impact: 6/10

After breaking the Bundesliga record transfer departure fee, the Bosnian promised big things for Roberto Mancini at Manchester City. However, an opening season of just 6 goals deflated the vast hope surrounding the striker who struggled to settle into life at City under the Italian. As a regular benchwarmer, Džeko never truly experienced the full confidence of Mancini and he played second fiddle to an Argentinian couplet of Sergio Agüero and Carlos Tevez for the majority of his first three years in Manchester.

Pellegrini impact: 8/10

There's no better way to announce your faith in a player than saying 'you're my number one striker'. Fortunately for Edin, Manuel Pellegrini did just that and the Bosnian made an impressive start to the season under the Chilean. However, in typical Džeko-fashion, the forward fell off the pace immediately, giving way to Álvaro Negredo and Sergio Agüero to take the goalscoring charts by storm. But Agüero's recent injury came as a blessing in disguise for Pellegrini who was forced into re-selecting Džeko in the Argentine's absence. Six goals in four games later, Pellegrini has a real conundrum on his hands.

The verdict

Roberto Mancini: 70/100

The legend of Roberto Mancini will live on in the hearts of City fans until the day they die, but to undermine Manuel Pellegrini's effect on the current team is ludicrous. Yes, Roberto transformed average looking players such as Vincent Kompany and Yaya Touré into world beaters, but his ability to motivate proven players into bettering themselves lacked significantly. Mancini failed to push the team on after 'that' title winning season and his communication with the players became increasingly forced. His achievements with our beloved blues will be remembered forever, and we extend our gratitude, but it's time to keep your nose out, Bobby.

Manuel Pellegrini: 76/100

After just seven months at the club, Manuel Pellegrini's cool approach to the game has indubitably suited the undoubted class in the ranks of Manchester City. His attacking intent has seen Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksandar Kolarov mould into potent wing-backs capable of affecting the game at the other end of the pitch whilst still attending to their defensive duties. Costlessdom in midfield has allowed Samir Nasri to exert his creative brilliance whilst Sergio Agüero has enamjoyed a healthy diet on the numerous chances created by his teammates. Throw Fernandinho, Álvaro Negredo, Jesús Navas, Martin Demichelis and the returning Stevan Jovetić into the equation and you have a Manchester City side much more potent than Roberto Mancini's misfiring magicians last year with drama kept strictly on the pitch.