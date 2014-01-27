Liverpool - Everton: How We Lived It

FT: I've been Conor de Smith bringing you all the live commentary from tonight's terrific derby at Anfield. Thank you for chosing VAVEL to follow the game and we hope you enjoyed it! Goodnight.

FT: Up next for Liverpool is an away trip to West Brom and Everton will be looking to bounce back when they play Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

FT: Rodgers - "The idea to play on the counter attack worked very well for us"

FT: Liverpool remain in fourth place just ahead of Spurs and will stay there at least until the weekend due to their supperior goal difference. This does heap the pressure on the London club who face Manchester City tomorrow night.

FT: This win ends a run of three successive draws in the Merseyside derby and what a win it was too!

FT: Martinez - "We never really had the intensity we needed"

FT: Players celebrate after Sturridge gets their third goal.

FT: Sturridge - "The manager emphasised at the start of the game that we needed to have a fast pace in the game, work hard as a team, close down the spaces and exploit the gaps they were to give us"

FT: Everton missed Lukaku tonight. They also missed people in defence due to injuries as they are normally very consistent in terms of who they play at the back.

FT: 44,450 people were in attendence for tonight's game.

FT: Brenden Rodgers got his tactics spot on tonight! His side pressing high up the pitch throughout the game, or at least until they gained an unassailable lead. It was almost an away performance by the home side in terms of the football played, Liverpool counter attacked very well this evening and that's the reason the scoreline was so one sided.

FT: This is the biggest derby win since 1982! A day to forget for the blue half of Merseyside.

FT: A truly memorbale game for both sides of Merseyside but for very different reasons! A very exciting game but not in the same way the reverse fixture was.

FT: And it's all over here at Anfield.

90' Fans welcome every pass with a "WAAYYY!"

90' It is now pouring down here in Liverpool.

90' Three minutes of time to be added on.

89' Good defending by Cissoko who deals with the pace of McGeady and wins a goalkick for his torubles.

88' 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is sounded across this old ground.

86' Moses goes for goal but that seemed the wrong decision. Side netting.

85' Everton fans leaving early, expect chants along the lines of "Is there a fire drill?"

83' Good ball by McGeady to Stones who's cross is blocked! Stones wins the header from the resulting corner but a deflection took the sting out of it.

82' The world famous Kop in full voice here.

81' Liverpool holding their shape as Everton push forward.

79' Coutinho is replaced by Luis Alberto.

78' Gerrard does enough to put Osman off on the edge of the box.

77' Great football from Everton almost finds them a goal but Naismith was always struggling to get a touch on that ball.

76' The new signing does come on for Ross Barkley.

76' Irishman McGeady looks poised to come on.

75' Henderson and Gerrard have controlled the tempo of tonight's game very well.

73' Martin Kelly comes on for Jon Flanagan who has had a terrific game tonight.

72' Moses has come on for Sturridge which means there will be no hattrick in the derby. The striker is asking his boss as to why he wasn't kept on.

70' It was 3 on 2 for the whole of that counter attack! A beautifully weighted pass by Suarez to strike partner Sturridge but he makes a real hash of it.

70' Former Wigan man allowed to run at goal and forces Mignolet into a save. Surely should have been a goal to Liverpool on the break!

68' Suarez showing why he his so loved at this club. Still tracking back when his side are 4-0 up.

68' Alcaraz misjudges the long ball but the ball slips away from Sterling on a wet and slippery surface.

66' Barry arguing why that wasn't a red. Ball put into the far post but Cissoko did enough.

66' Well taken by Mirallas on the wing and he skips past the leg of Gerrard. Costless kick.

65' Everton remarkably have had 62% of possesion!

63' Liverpool are certain to move 4 points above their rivals now.

62' Mirallas takes it but it's a poor attempt, the ball hit right at the wall.

62' Flanagan gives away a costlesskick just outside the D. Chance here for Baines, Barkley or Mirallas.

61' A dummy by Sturridge shows how much confidence this lad has right now.

60' The defender makes up for it and puts a wonderful ball from Gerrard out for a corner. That was taken quickly and Countinho hit the post!

59' Foul by Alcaraz on Sturridge on the right hand corner of the box. He is having a torrid time on his Merseyside deby debut.

58' A makeshift Everton denfece has to be careful not to allow this to become anymore humiliating.

56' Oridnary penalty taker will be looking on with disapointment but you couldn't deny him his chance to get his hattrick and his 17th of the season.

56' The chance for the hattrick goes begging! That wasn't just missed, it was ballooned over the bar!

55' Sturridge skies it over the bar! Oh my word!

55' Sterling wins it after suspicion for offside and the winger played for the penalty.

54' PENALTY LIVERPOOL!

53' Mirallas booked.

52' Outstanding goal and that's Suarez's 23rd Premier League goal of the season.

50' SUAREZ PICKS IT UP NEAR ENOUGH TO THE CENTER CIRCLE AND HAD TO MUCH PACE FOR THE TWO DEFENDERS.

50' AND IT'S 4-0!!! GAME SURELY OVER!

48' Everton are looking more positive so far.

47' Pienaar has gone off for Leon Osman at half time.

46' Liverpool in their traditional red strip shooting towrds the right of Anfield.

45' Liverpool get's us going in the second half.

HT: Picture of captain Gerrard after nodding his side infront.

HT: Around the grounds: Man United 1-0 Cardiff, Norwich 0-0 Newcastle, Southampton 2-2 Arsenal, Swansea 0-0 Fulham and Palace 1-0 Hull.

HT: Did anyone expect this game to be as one sided as it has been? Martinez will be ripping into his team in the dressing room.

HT: Luis Suraez, Countinho and Toure with the assits.

HT: Liverpool have had 12 shots compared to Everton's 9! The home side making Howard, the American international goalkeeper, work 8 times.

HT: That may not look like that based on the stats. Everton winning the possesion game Martinez loves to play (58%).

HT: The first half completley dominated by the home side.

45' Atkinson blows for half time.

45' Brilliant work from Baines and Pienaar on the left combining well. Pienaar sets Barkley up but his shot is blocked by Naismith. Sums up Everton's time tonight.

45' Based on the performance so far you do feel the Roberton Martinez's side may have to nick a goal before the break to stay in the game.

45' There will be hree minutes of added time.

45' Good run and good ball by Barkley.

44' Skrtel and co are dealing with everything that's thrown at them.

44' Pienaar commits a cynical foul on Flanagan, nothing much in it but he does have to be careful as he has already been booked.

43' And it's another corner to the away side who have lost arial threat with Lukaku coming off.

42' Atkinson stops the play.. and gives a foul Everton's way? Don't see why that's given though, it looked a foul on Sterling.

41' Liverpool can break here.

40' Mirallas has been The Blues' star peformer and won a corner for his side after going round Toure.

39' The home side have completley dominated this first half. Martinez wants half time to come as quickly as possible.

38' It was a brilliant chipped finish around the left hand corner of the box from the striker who had Howard rushing towards him.

37' Poor defending by The Toffees! It was just a long ball from deep into the Liverpool half that found Sturridge.

35' A LONG PUNTED BALL FINDS STURRIDGE AGAIN AND THE STRIKER CHIPS IT OVER THE ONCOMING HOWARD FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX!! AMAZING!

35' AND IT'S STURRIDGE AGAIN TO MAKE IT 3-0!!!

33' A stretched Everton denfence meant that Couninho could slip a pass infornt of Sturrdige and the England international finishes very cooly.

32' LIVERPOOL ARE TWO INFRONT!

31' Great run by Mirallas across the box, the ball the falls to Jagielka but his rifled shot is hit right at Mignolet but the Belgium deflects it well.

30' And just as I say that Everton win the ball back...

30' Liverpool keeping the ball well here now.

27' Gerrard makes an outstanding diving block to stop a possible goal from a Barkley shot.

24' Sad sites for Evertonians as Lukaku is currently off the pitch through injury. Naismith warming up.

23' Gerrard loses marker Barry to win the header and McCarthy was on the post but was unable to keep it out despite getting a touch.

22' An absoloutley thumping header at the near post sends the Kop into dreamland.

22' AND WHO GET'S IT? IT'S STEVEN GERRARD!

22' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!!

22' Suarez who won it takes it and THEY SCORE!

20' Corner for Liverpool.

19' Sterling showed electric pace on the wing as the through ball is played to him but it's a good save from Howard who stood strong.

18' That's a foul by Barry on Sturridge who twists and turns so elegantly to get away from the midfielder.

17' But blazes it over the bar in his 33rd game against Everton.

17' Gerrard lines up the shot...

16' Pienaar switches it to Stones who find his again when he puts the ball in but his shot is blocked by Skrtel.

14' Really poor pass from Alcaraz sees the ball go out of play. The standard of Everton's passing has been good and have the majority of possesion.

13' Rodgers' side do not look content to keep the ball in the middle of the park. They want to go forward whenever they can.

12' The home side are pressing the visitors high up the pitch!

11' Sturridge makes Howard save it, comfertbale for the keeper but Liverpool are taking the game to Everton here.

10' Great long ball through to Suarez but good defending by young rightback Stones stops the Premier League top scorer in his tracks.

9' Coutinho almost finds Henderson through Jagielka's legs but he put too much on the pass.

8' Chance for Liverpool! Suarez takes it early and forces Howard to knock it past the post.

8' Baines rightly kocks the ball back to Mignolet.

7' Martin Atkinson, refereeing his third Merseyside derby, stops the game to give Pienaar a chance to recover. The South African suffering a collision with Flanagan whilst jumping for the ball.

5' McCarthy whips the ball in but the ball flicks off Lukaku's head and goes out for a goalkick.

4' Henderson has had an impressive season after doubts during his early years at the club.

3' Henderson hits it on the volley to force the first save of the evening!

2' Barkley given too much space in the Liverpool half but his long range effort sails just over the crossbar.

1' Liverpool roaming around the Everton box with wonderful passing play.

0' Everton kick it all off.

7:57. You'll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool's famous anthem, is sung pasionately around all areas of the ground! Apart from the away end of course.

7:55. Phil Jagielka makes his 200th Premier League appearance for Everton tonight. He'll be looking for a clean sheet to mark the occasion.

7:55. Both sides are packed with goalscorers! Gerrard has scored the most (7) in Merseyside derby history, Suarez (The Premeir League's top goalscorer this campaign) has three goals in four games in this fixture and Lukaku has scored four in four games against Liverpool.

7:52. A win would be Martinez's 100th league victory and his 12th with Everton this season.

7:51. The Toffees have only conceeded 11 goals on their travels this season. Only Chelsea can match that!

7:50. Just 10 minutes to go until this huge game starts. Who do you think will come out victorious? Leave a comment below!

7:48. Usually a tense affair this fixture has seen the most sending offs in the Premier League era with 20 red cards shown!

7:46. This is the 222nd Merseyside derby.

7:45. Liverpool are likely to start brightly as they normally do, the home side have scored 64% of thier goals in the first half of games.

7:43. Everton are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games, last losing away from Goodison Park at Manchester City in October.

7:39. The Reds are unbeaten in the last 13 Merseyside derbies played at Anfield, Everton's last win here came in 1999!

7:34. And just one point has seperated the two clubs since the start of the 2009/10 season. Liverpool have won 227 points and The Toffees with 226. Close much?

7:31. Just one solitary point seperates the two clubs, Liverpool sitting in the last Champions League place with Everton just behind in sixth.

7:26. ON THE BENCH FOR LIVERPOOL: Jones, Alberto, Aspas, Moses, Ibe, Kelly and Smith.

7:24. CONFIRMED LIVERPOOL LINE UP: Mignolet; Cissoko, Toure, Skrtel, Flanagan; Gerrard, Henderson, Coutinho, Sterling; Sturridge, Suarez.

7:21. ON THE BENCH FOR EVERTON: Robles, Hibbert, McGeady, Naismith, Gueye, Osman and Garbutt.

7:19. CONFIRMED EVERTON LINE UP: Howard; Baines, Jagielka, Stones, Alcaraz; Mirallas, McCarthy, Barry, Barkley, Pienaar; Lukaku.

7:14. Barkley, Stokes, McCarthy and Grabutt survey the pitch before kick-off.

7:08. Let's take a trip down memeory lane by looking at one of the great Merseyside derbies. In the same season as the horrific Hillsbourgh disaster Liverpool faced Everton at Wembley in the FA Cup final, both sets of fans showed huge respect to the 96 who had died just over a month before hand. The football played out that they was wonderful and it was Liverpool who fittingly lifted the famous old trophy after it finshed 3-2 to Liverpool in extra-time, Ian Rush with the winner. Highlights below.

7:00. TEAM NEWS: Both Joe Allen and Mamadou Sakho are doubtful and The Reds are also missing Jose Enrique, Agger, Lucas and Glen Johnson.

7:00. TEAM NEWS: He may not find it so unfortunate that the visitors are missing Distin and Colemen for the game. All of whom are massivley influensial players in Everton's squad both in their backline. New signing Laciana Traore may play despite hamstring problems but one man certainly out is Bryan Oviedo who suffered a broken leg in a FA Cup game against Stevenage. Barkley, Pienaar, Alcaraz and Jagielka are all passed fit.

7:00. TEAM NEWS: Both teams are regrettably missing many influencial players and Liverpool boss Brenden Rodgers brought that up in his post match press conference stating "It's unfortunate really, both teams are going into the games without their strongest squads."

7:00. These two sides produced what was arguably the game of the season when they faced off at Goodison Park in Novemeber, that finished 3-3 and included three goals in the last 18 minutes of the game! The last and most vital coming from Daniel Sturridge who came on and grabbed a last gasp equalizer. Look the highlights below.

7:00. Good evening, I'm Conor de Smith and will be bringing you live commentary of what is always a pulsating clash. The Merseyside derby. This is always a game most fans look to when the fixture list is brought out in those boring summer months without football and tonight's game should not disappoint with both teams vying for Champions League qualification.