January Transfer Window: Day 28

Just three days to go, and we have news!

It's been a rather mild window for the blues, but if today's reports are to be believed, Manuel Pellegrini could be set to make a late dip into the market.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester City are targeting 19-year-old Italian striker Domenico Berardi. The forward, co-owned by Sassuolo and Juventus, has scored 12 goals in 19 games this season including a stunning quadruple in Sassuolo's 4-3 victory over AC Milan earlier this month. However, with 64 goals to show from Sergio Agüero, Álvaro Negredo and Edin Džeko already this season, City's reported search for a striker may not be necessary.

In the aftermath of Yohan Cabaye's late £19m switch from Newcastle United to Paris Saint Germain, the French giants could be ready to accept a cut price bid for midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The 26-year-old is out of contract this summer and Manchester City are said to be keen admirers of the combative holding midfielder.

(Yohan Cabaye's move to PSG could open the exit doors for Matuidi)

One midfielder who could make way for Matuidi's arrival is James Milner. The Englishman has failed to hold down a first team place under Manuel Pellegrini so far this season and is attracting interest from Liverpool according to Sports Direct News. The media outlet believe Brendan Rodgers will test the blues' resolve with a loan bid in June which will include an option to buy the midfielder for £10m. However, sources suggest that Milner is happy to remain at the club.

Another piece of speculative reporting suggests Manchester City could be one of the Premier League clubs ready to trigger Arda Turan's £33m release clause. The Turkish winger has been in exquisite form for Atlético Madrid this season and are set to battle with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United in a late January tussle.

(Tug of war: Arda Turan is wanted by several Premier League clubs)

But City's interest in midfielders doesn't stop there this morning. No, because according to givemesport.com, Benfica's Andre Gomes is on Manuel Pellegrini's wishlist. The 20 year-old midfielder is set to follow Nemanja Matic's steps to the Premier League in the near future with Liverpool also interested.

In Other News

And finally, our very own Spanish 'Beast' Álvaro Negredo has revealed his softer side in an interview with the Daily Mail. The 23-goal striker claims he is very different off the pitch, and told the newspaper 'I'm very affectionate as a person. I like to chill out with my family'.