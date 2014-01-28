Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City: Sherwood's revengeful roster aim to put a blue battering behind them

Six scathing goals will be reverberating round the revengeful heads of Tim Sherwood's Tottenham Hotspur side on Wednesday night as they welcome their November assailants to White Hart Lane. The North Londoner's were treated horrendously on their visit to the Etihad Stadium just two months ago, but will be plotting pain at the Lane for the blues this week.

The 6-0 defeat back in November sent former boss Andre Villas Boas on a rocky road to resignation, but his successor has admirably piloted the club through some unexpected turbulence. Tim Sherwood, a coach at the club since 2008 and a known 'Gooner', was appointed head coach in the aftermath of Villas Boas's departure and has guided his team to four wins in their last six games. The guile and gab of the crafty cockney has evidently lifted spirits in the Spurs' camp and an unbeaten run of five Premier League games has steered the Champions League chasers back to normality.

But it's one familiar face that can be credited for Tottenham's renaissance in particular, and that unlikely name is Emmanuel Adebayor. The former City frontman has a habit of performing wonderfully in his first five games for any club he joins, but as history has shown, his appetite for the game dwindles destructively and his form flops as a result. Nevertheless, the Togolese striker's return to first team football has seen Spurs' goal tally acquire six new slashes in the last seven games and the African just loves to score against his old suitors.

(The striker has shone under the management of Tim Sherwood)

With just five wins from 11 fixtures at White Hart Lane so far this season, Manchester City's Wednesday night hosts have the worst home record in the top six of the Premier League. However, a resurgence in form and a ravenousness for revenge could see Spurs' put an end to City's impressive run.

Fresh from an uncomfortable victory over Watford on Saturday are Pellegrini's title pursuers, and lessons must be learnt if they are to record an impressive double-whammy over Tim Sherwood's side. The blues went down to two early goals from their weekend visitors and were stung by the Hornet's vibrancy in the first half of the tie. Fortunately, Sergio Agüero's hat-trick heroics rescued Pellegrini's men from an unthinkably embarrassing defeat and maintained City's 100% domestic record at the Etihad Stadium this season.

(Saviour: Sergio Agüero has scored 25 goals for Manchester City this season)

The rickety display called into question the true depth of Manchester City's squad as Agüero huffed and heaved his team to the win, but with just three days of the window left to go, many top European clubs are no longer open for business. However, one man who could be in the sky blue of City come next week is Paris Saint Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The Frenchman's future at the club was all but erased after the Parisian giants agred a £19m deal with Newcastle for Yohan Cabaye on Monday and the 26-year-old could join City in a deal as low as £3m.

The deal would supply the ever-present duo of Yaya Touré and Fernandinho with some welcome breathing space, but with Jack Rodwell returning to action against Watford, the Chilean manager has a tough decision to make.

City's strength in depth will be analysed, assessed and maybe even scrutinised on Wednesday evening, but Pellegrini will be hopeful of inflicting a Sherwood shambles.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Manchester City

Line-Ups

Strength in depth doesn't matter too much when you have the quality of Manchester City, and the blues are definitely welcoming back some quality on Wednesday night. David Silva and Álvaro Negredo have been declared fit to play after missing City's 4-2 FA Cup win over Watford on Saturday, although their involvement in the starting eleven remains yet to be seen. Stevan Jovetić could make his second Premier League start of the season should either of the two be unable to start, whilst Javi García and James Milner miss out with respective muscle and groin injuries.

(Álvaro Negredo and David Silva have been named in Pellegrini's squad for Manchester City's trip to White Hart Lane)

Paulinho and Jan Vertonghen are expected to be fit for the tie after sitting on the sidelines with ankle injuries. Erik Lamela and Andros Townsend are unavailable.

Head to Head Stats

Manchester City's last win at White Hart Lane came in their 2011/2012 title winning season. The blues won 5-1

Gareth Bale's terrific performance gave Spurs the win in their last home fixture against City when beat the blues 3-1 in April 2013

In 64 Premier League matches between the two teams at White Hart Lane, Tottenham have won 36 whilst City have walked away with the three points on just 15 occasions

In the last 5 clashes between the clubs, Manchester City have won four times. Spurs have won only once.

Premier League Stats

Manchester City (63) have scored 31 more goals than Spurs this season (32)

The blues (25) also have a better defensive record, conceding two less goals than their Wednesday night rivals (27)

City (15) have proven deadly from set pieces this season, but Spurs also pose a threat with 9 goals

The two teams have the highest shot accuracy percentages in the league. City with 49% and Spurs with 48%

The sides also lead top the table in chances created, although the blues (305) have created 26 more chances than their opponents (279)