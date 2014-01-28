Manchester United 2-0 Cardiff City: 'Professional' performance sees off Bluebird's tentative efforts

It was neither mesmerising nor sparkling – words that have seldom touched the lips of the pundits when describing Manchester United performances this season. Yet, it was enough. Professional and workman-like in their efforts, an early sixth minute goal from Robin van Persie – who has been a sorely missed presence in recent weeks – and a second-half strike from distance from Ashley Young, was enough to give David Moyes’ Red Devils the three points.

For some, the result will only serve to demonstrate the work that still needs to be done. Although much more solid in defence, Moyes’ side still looked sluggish as they attacked up the park. It is clear they are lacking that creative spark in central midfield and United fans will wonder if a new signing will be forthcoming in the next few days, or whether they will have to wait until summer. Either way, it is clear the rebuilding project has only just started.

However, for David Moyes there were plenty of positives: Juan Mata, the £37.1m new boy, looked calm and composed in midfield, stroking the ball around like he belongs. Far from spectacular - a phrase that could be applied to the entire United squad – it was still a solid debut, and there is surely more to come.

With a raucous crowd in fine voice to welcome back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the atmosphere in Old Trafford was rocking from the start – there seemed to be a general increase in optimism that only a big-name signing can bring. With the roars behind them, it was a frantic start from the home side and within six minutes they were ahead, with a move started by debutant Mata. Evra linked up with van Persie, who then found Young - his cross curled in and headed onto the bar by Antonio Valencia. The Dutchman van Persie was the quickest to react, following up with a second header, after David Marshall saved his first.

Cardiff City, although slightly passive in their play, still had their chances against a United defence and midfield that looked uncomfortable at times. Craig Noone looked to pounce on a corner after a missed clearance by Jonny Evans, and the 40-year-old Welshman Ryan Giggs looked utterly lost for pace against Jordan Mutch in the centre of the park. Later, Frazier Campbell looked to get a header away from a cut-back cross – but saw his effort drift harmlessly off target.

The half-time team talk cannot have been a simple one – although the lead was there, the energy and passion still seemed absent. At times, just like for much of this season, United looked stagnant and devoid of ideas. Moyes will have stressed the need to push on, but it was Solskjaer’s side that looked the most likely to find the back of the net in the opening fifteen minutes of the second period. Declan John caused problems on the left side of midfield, and Kim Bo-Kyung – the villain who rescued Cardiff a point in the reverse fixture – also looked dangerous.

Young’s strike, near the hour mark, brought a considerable collective sigh of relief from the Old Trafford faithful, who knew their side had been rocking a little. Assisted by Mata, the Englishman cut inside and let loose with a superb strike that beat Marshall with ease.

Wayne Rooney was given half an hour as he came on for van Persie – a welcome sight for United fans who have missed seeing their two superstars in action. He was the architect for a Valencia effort that was smartly tipped around the post.

So United finished the game with a victory and a vital three points, but they know that there is still work to be done. At times lacklustre and unimaginative against a Cardiff side that did not offer much in resistance, the need for reinforcements still certainly remains.