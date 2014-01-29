January Transfer Window: Day 29

According to a number of reports this morning, Manchester City have made a late €40m offer for FC Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala. Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes broke the news on his Twitter account last night, and reports from both the Manchester Evening News and Goal.com have strengthened the journalist's claims this morning. The agile, strong, and tough tackling Frenchman is seen as a perfect partner for Vincent Kompany by Manuel Pellegrini and the hefty price tag does not seem to be an issue for the Chilean.

However, his defensive partner Nicolas Otamendi is unlikely to join the blues. The Express report that Manchester City have withdrawn their interest in the Argentinian centre-back to focus on his French teammate. Otamendi, however, is still hopeful of leaving the club despite seeing a loan move to Valencia collapse this week.

(No go: Otamendi is unlikely to join City)

Sports Direct News believe Manuel Pellegrini is interested in signing Benfica's 19-year-old full back Joao Cancelo. Manchester City scouts have alerted the Chilean about the Portuguese defender's ability and a late bid could be made before Friday's deadline.

In Other News

In other news, Paris Saint Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifa has warned the blues off making a bid for 26-year-old midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The Frenchman's future at the club was thrown into the air this week with the announcement that Yohan Cabaye would be joining the club, but recent quotes suggest he remains in their plans. (Sky Sports News)