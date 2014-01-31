Championship preview: Double Yorkshire derbies

The big game this weekend, is between QPR and Burnley. QPR look to cement their place in the top two, while Burnley will want to prove that their promotion ambitions are not over, after dropped points at home. There are two Yorkshire derbies, one between midtable sides Leeds and Huddersfield, and one relegation contenders clash, as Sheffield Wednesday host Barnsley. Here’s our preview of the games.

QPR vs. Burnley

This is the first of three crucial games for QPR, against Derby, Reading, and Burnley on Saturday. You would think they would have the experience in their squad to handle the big game pressure, yet Harry Redknapp’s side have already lost to Leicester, Forest, and away to Burnley back in October. The Clarets have just dropped four points from two home games, and perhaps this could be the time that the lack of proven quality in their squad shows. Burnley have got this far by being able to defend deep for much of a game and then nick a goal through Ings or Vokes. QPR are likely to have a lot of the ball, and eventually their quality will come to the fore. 2-1.

Birmingham vs. Derby

Every time Birmingham play at home, the stat gets worse and worse - they have not won at St Andrews for four months now. It is difficult to see that changing on Saturday, as they play a Derby side who are the Championship’s away specialists, taking twenty-seven points from fourteen games on the road. Thanks to two goals in the final three minutes, the Rams completed a dramatic 3-2 win over Yeovil Town, in a game they had thirty-six shots. The fact that they kept going to the end is testament to the energy of Derby’s midfield, with Will Hughes and Craig Bryson providing an attacking threat. Derby might overload Birmingham in the centre, and in defence, Blues have had to act quickly to bring in centre-back Aaron Martin, after Kyle Bartley was recalled. Their back line will take time to settle, and Derby will take advantage. 1-3.

Blackburn vs. Blackpool

Blackpool suffered a 5-1 defeat at Reading on Tuesday, and it looks as though the Tangerine plummet is continuing, despite the change of manager. Thankfully for them, none of the bottom five teams won, so Barry Ferguson’s new side remain nine points clear of the drop, although they have played two games more than most. Surprisingly, Blackburn had the majority of possession in their 2-2 draw at Barnsley, despite the fact that they only tend to play with four in midfield, to Barnsley’s five. The Rovers have won half their games at Ewood Park this season, and if Blackpool’s current run of form is anything to go by, this will be another home victory. 2-0.

Bournemouth vs. Leicester

Bournemouth are starting to pick up some good results at home. Their FA Cup defeat to Liverpool was only one loss in their last six at Dean Court, and in their last match against Huddersfield, they picked up another three points towards midtable security. But this is the kind of away game that Leicester will prefer in the second half of the season, because the teams down the bottom will be fighting for their lives. With QPR playing Burnley in the early game, the Foxes can potentially go fourteen points clear of third place – albeit QPR and Burnley both have a game in hand on them. Leicester were passing the ball with Premier League quality at Birmingham, particularly in the first half, and they should cruise to the finish line now. 0-2.

Doncaster vs. Middlesbrough

Doncaster are enjoying a resurgence, with 3-0 home wins over Wigan and Charlton sandwiching a point at Blackpool in the last two weeks. They dominated against Charlton with 67% possession, and their opponents did not even manage a shot on target. Paul Dickov deserves credit for getting these results after a woeful run of form recently, and the board deserve credit for standing by him. Middlesbrough kept a remarkable sixth clean sheet since mid-December, although they could not find a winner against Wigan. A problem for them now, is that key defender Rhys Williams will be out for the remainder of the season, after an Achilles’ injury. A point apiece at the Keepmoat. 1-1.

Ipswich vs. Bolton

Ipswich got a decent point away to Leeds on Tuesday. The Tractor Boys remain just four points off the play-off places, although they have won just one of their last eight, including the cup games against Preston. David McGoldrick scored for the first time in the league since his brace at Doncaster on Boxing Day, which is important for Ipswich, because they have been reliant on his goals at times this season. Bolton went down to a third consecutive defeat at QPR, and these are worrying times for the Trotters, who are just four points above the drop zone. 2-1.

Leeds vs. Huddersfield

A West Yorkshire derby between two sides who are sitting slap bang midtable. Leeds ended a run of five consecutive defeats with a draw against Ipswich, but they have still not won since mid-December. In that match, Ross McCormack netted for the first time this year from the penalty spot, but he still might struggle in open play without the support of Matt Smith. Huddersfield have lost their last three after a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, and need Nahki Wells to follow up on his first goals for the club, because Vaughan has only scored once since early October. These are two teams in poor form, and a draw is the most likely outcome. 1-1.

Millwall vs. Reading

Ian Holloway has got off to a mixed start as manager of Millwall, with one defeat, one win and one draw, as the Lions are still in relegation trouble. DJ Campbell was a controversial loan choice given his alleged involvement in match fixing scandals, but he scored a late equalizer on his debut. Adam Le Fondre netted his second hat-trick in ten days during Reading’s 5-1 win over Blackpool. The striking thing about that result, was that their opponents actually had most of the ball, but could only get two shots on target, which suggests Reading were well organized and able to break quickly. If Holloway chooses to attack Reading, his side could pay for it at the back. 1-3.

Sheff Wed vs. Barnsley

Another Yorkshire derby, only this one has a lot more significance, as both teams are looking to avoid the drop. Sheffield Wednesday are looking the more likely at the moment. They are unbeaten in six games, having picked up good away points against Burnley and Millwall. The positive for them is that goals are coming in different areas, with Chris Maguire and Caolan Lavery scoring in recent weeks, while the arrival of Benik Afobe can replace Connor Wickham. They are not relying on one star man. Barnsley have shown signs of life recently, and have not been beaten in the league since the turn of the year. Loanee Nick Proschwitz scored on his debut in the draw with Blackburn, while the loan signing of Jack Hunt from Palace will be of benefit, because they have struggled for fullbacks this season. 1-0.

Wigan vs. Charlton

What are Charlton doing? They look as though they are going to sell two of their best players, Yann Kermorgant and Dale Stephens, and bring in a whole host of players from Standard Liege, who new chairman Roland Duchatelet also owns. It does not take a genius to guess that this was probably not a decision made by Chris Powell, as Duchatelet is notorious for interfering with the playing side. This does not bode well for Charlton’s relegation battle, and on Saturday they play a Wigan side who have only lost one game since the arrival of Uwe Rosler. They drew 0-0 at Middlesbrough, but the Latics could do with a striker, because their highest scoring out-and-out forward is Marc-Antoine Fortune, and he has only netted three times. Still, this game, against an unsettled Charlton side, will be no problem. 2-0.

Nottm Forest vs. Yeovil

Surrendering a 2-0 lead at Derby, and conceding two late goals to lose 3-2, will be a massive kick in the teeth for Yeovil. It will be a massive achievement if they can recover from that to stay up, but it would be sensible to say that at six points, the gap could be too wide. Nottingham Forest will have had to play their match, against Watford, two days later than Yeovil, but they have a lot of quality in their team. Forest have won all three of their home league games since Christmas, and also beat Premier League West Ham 5-0 at the City Ground recently, so they should take three points against Gary Johnson’s Yeovil. 2-0.

Watford vs. Brighton

Watford will have played Nottingham Forest on Thursday night, and will have had three days to prepare for this match, rather than Brighton’s five. They’ve signed midfielder Daniel Tozser on loan from Genoa, yet the Hornets already have seven players in the squad who are capable of playing in the centre, so that seems like a strange move. Brighton, meanwhile, kept their eighth away clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw at Burnley. Watford have brought a few new players in since Sannino took over and they will take time to settle, so Brighton might put in a typically organized, resolute away performance and pinch three points towards their play-off ambitions. 0-1.