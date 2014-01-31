January Transfer Window: Deadline Day

It's Deadline Day! Plenty of Manchester City transfer news and gossip today, but let's hope some deals are done 11pm tonight.

According to the Daily Star, Julian Draxler's proposed moved to Arsenal is off. It is believed that the quoted £37m fee put off Wenger, despite many believing the hefty price tag would be repaid by the talented midfielder in the future. However, Norwegian journalist Jan Åge Fjørtoft, who specialises in Bundesliga football, insists the 20-year-old will move from Schalke in the summer and Star suggest that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will all make bids for Germany's 'next big thing'.

In more peculiar news, the Daily Mail believe Atlético Madrid will make an attempt to sign out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on loan before the window slams shut tonight. The midfielder has made just three appearances for this club this season and has been plagued with injuries, however, a move to Spain could reignite the promising midfielder's career.

No, the Mangala and Fernando rumours have not gone away, but the Sun claim Deadline Day deals for the pair are looking increasingly unlikely. City are keen on securing the double-swoop before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight, but FC Porto are believed to be holding out for a higher fee. The Manchester Evening News suggest that Javi García could be used as bait in the deal with the blues prepared to offer the Spaniard on a loan deal to seal the move for Fernando, but Porto's decision remains yet to be heard.

In Other News

In other news, Joleon Lescott is set to stay at Manchester City and see out the remaining six months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. The news from the Mirror casts doubt over a Deadline Day swoop for Eliaquim Mangala.

