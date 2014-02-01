Saturday's transfer news: Mangala tops Summer wishlist

After an abysmal anti-climax of a deadline day, many will be questioning the details of Manchester City's double bid for a certain FC Porto pair...

According to the Manchester Evening News, City's bid to sign Eliaquim Mangala and Fernando collapsed after the Portuguese club slammed a £46m price tag on their heads. A private jet from Porto was booked by the Manchester club in the hope of a late deal, but it seems Manuel Pellegrini shook his head at the huge quote.

However, the Telegraph report that the Chilean will reignite his interest in Mangala in the summer in the hope of strengthening his defence. Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United are likely to put up a fight.

In Other News

The Mirror claim that Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has held talks with John Guidetti after recent comments from the Swedish striker. The on-loan Manchester City starlet voiced his anger at not featuring for the club despite seeing them trailing to both Chelsea and Sunderland in recent weeks, however, recent discussions between the pair could see his start against Manchester United on Saturday.