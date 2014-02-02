Transfer deadline day is evidently a day in which football fans alike cherish, eager to see their club acquire a new signing. Although there wasn’t as much activity as we had liked, there was still a number of clubs who brought in much-needed reinforcements. Yet there were also a few clubs whose deadline day did not go to plan, and they could not manage to purchase the player they had hoped to. So without further ado, here are deadline day’s winners and losers.

Winners

Fulham - The Cottagers frankly haven’t been up to standard in the Premier League so far this season, and it was pivotal that they brought players in, or else they would be in serious danger. Consequently, Fulham boss Rene Meulensteen opened the cheque-book to snap up Lewis Holtby on loan, as well as Konstantinos Mitroglou, Johnny Heitinga and Manchester United pair Larnell Cole and Ryan Tunnicliffe. First and foremost, Holtby would seemingly appear to be a good piece of business; with the German unable to nail down a first-team spot at Spurs this season, and eager for regular football. The former Schalke man clearly has lots of ability, so should provide decent service for the likes of Bent, Mitroglou, Rodallega and co .Furthermore, Greek striker Mitroglou arguably seems to be Fulham’s best piece of business; especially when you consider his goal record; which stands at 62 goals in 148 appearances. Should the Greece international be provided with good quality service, then he could come up with the goods that keep Fulham in the Premier League. Despite United youngsters Tunnicliffe and Cole not looking like the sort of players who will keep Fulham up, there is potential there for Meulensteen to work with and develop. Lastly, Heitinga could prove to be a shrewd signing for the London club, who despite his weaknesses has lots of experience, which is much-needed if Fulham are to remain in England’s top tier.

Crystal Palace - Another club who did some good business on the final day of the window was Crystal Palace. Tony Pulis was relatively active in the transfer market, adding a total of five players to their squad. Perhaps their most impressive signing was the acquisition of Tom Ince on loan, who even attracted interest from big-spending Monaco. Ex Liverpool youth product Ince has showed his capabilities in the Championship this season, so if he can continue that in the Premier League, Palace should have a good player on their hands there who could be the difference in staying up and going down. Secondly, the signing of Scott Dann from Blackburn is one which should improve the side greatly. Dann impressed in his time in the top flight with both Birmingham and Blackburn, and with there already being an improvement in Palace defensively, he should add even more solidity to their back-line. Also the Eagles managed to make Jason Puncheon’s loan deal permanent, which is a good decision when you consider the ability Puncheon possesses. Joe Ledley and Wayne Hennessey were the other players signed by Tony Pulis; with both providing good options for the former Stoke gaffer in what is going to be a difficult end to the season.

Manchester City - Now Manuel Pellegrini didn’t do any business on deadline day, despite proposed bids for Porto duo Fernando and Mangala. However it can still be seen as a major success for the Blues, who were not drawn into paying over the odds for Frenchman Mangala and Brazilian Fernando, who is out of contract in the summer. This inevitably means the Citizens have a good opportunity to snap up the two players in the summer, for what you would expect to be a cheaper fee. However talented the duo are, Porto’s valuation was way over the mark, therefore City deserve credit for not paying out such an extortionate sum of money. Another major plus was the news that Joleon Lescott was to stay with City, with the player announcing on twitter his desire to remain at the Etihad Stadium. A few clubs showed interest in Lescott, but nothing ever materialised. The 31 year-old is still a good option for the league leaders at centre-back alongside Vincent Kompany, so City have done well to keep him until at least the end of the season.

Losers

Newcastle United - It’s fair to say it’s not been a good window for Newcastle fans after star man Yohan Cabaye departed for Paris, and the failure to bring in an adequate replacement. The Toon were linked with the likes of Remy Cabella and Clement Grenier, but no deal was ever reached. Cabaye has been such a key part of Newcastle’s system ever since his arrival from Lille, and his presence will be sorely missed in the middle of the park; this was evident to see in the Magpies painful derby defeat at the hands of Sunderland. Although Luuk De Jong has come in on loan for the Tyneside outfit, he isn’t exactly what Newcastle need and has been below par for Gladbach in the Bundesliga. The failure to bring in someone to fill the void left by Cabaye could prove dividends at the end of the season, and after the 3-0 drubbing Sunderland inflicted on them, the pressure may continue to pile on Alan Pardew.

Arsenal - Deadline day in the summer was one in which Arsenal supporters will remember quite fondly, as they secured the services of playmaker Mesut Ozil for around £40 million. Yet the most recent deadline day will be one which the Gunners will hope to forget, with Arsene Wenger unable to add another attacking option to his ranks to relieve pressure off front-man Olivier Giroud. Julian Draxler, Mirko Vucinic, Papiss Cisse and Miroslav Klose were all names to be linked with Arsenal, yet their only addition was none of the aforementioned players, it was infact Kim Kallstrom who joined on loan from Spartak Moscow. You may have thought the Gunners faithful would have been satisfied with a midfielder coming in to make up for the injuries Arsenal have, however this was not the case, as news filtered that the Swedish international would be absent from the side for six games through a back injury, which Arsenal were aware of before he signed! Kallstrom would now appear to be a somewhat pointless signing, and without the arrival of another striker, Arsenal could be in trouble should Giroud pick up a lengthy injury.

Liverpool - It was by no means a disastrous deadline day for the Reds, but their fans were left disappointed after they failed to add more options as the strive to reach the Champions League. Most fans had been keen to bring in one or two players, but it never happened and The Merseysiders were not able to land any targets. Reports suggested that they had a loan bid for Micah Richards rejected by Manchester City, yet the most disappointing news was that they failed to secure the signing of Ukrainian winger Yehvan Konoplyanka, which was reportedly due to the Dnipro president refusing to sign the paperwork – everything else was completed. Konoplyanka would increase their squad depth and offer something else on the flanks, so it’s understandable that Liverpool fans view their lack of transfer activity as a disappointment.