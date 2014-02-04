Tuesday's Transfer News: Rodwell denied Deadline Day move

On a morning that will see many City fans shy away from the tabloid headlines, I have to say it's been a difficult round up. However, the gossip must go on and as a special treat, there's only one mention of Mourinho in today's collection of news.

According to the Sun, Jack Rodwell had a Deadline Day move to former club Everton blocked by Manuel Pellegrini. The 22-year-old was denied a reunion with his former team-mates as City watched a last ditch swoop for FC Porto midfielder Fernando fall to pieces. Rodwell has been on the fringes of first team football ever since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2012 and will be desperate to warm up his boots in the near future.

Whether blues like it or not, our beloved City stars were certainly outfoxed last night and Paul Hayward of the Telegraph described Mourinho's masterclass brilliantly.

''Mourinho was back to his Inter Milan days, when the plan was to absorb pressure, compress the play and counter-attack with unanswerable speed and force. For the second time this season City’s penchant for open, orchestral play, was exposed as decadent.''

(José Mourinho put on a tactical masterclass to end Manchester City's 100% home run on Monday night)

Well, that sums it up rather well, not let's move on...

In Other News

In other news, Italian newspaper Tuttosport believe Mario Balotelli is set for a return to the Premier League, but with Arsène Wenger's Arsenal. The Frenchman was criticised for his lack of action in the January transfer window but is believed to have named Balotelli as his number one summer target as the Gunners look to cement their lead at the top of the table.

And finally, Birmingham City's 17-year-old starlet Reece Brown has reportedly caught the eye of Manuel Pellegrini. The midfielder has impressed for the Brummies this season and may join up with Patrick Vieira and co in the summer.