Wednesday's Transfer News: 'I chose Manchester over Madrid'

Stevan Jovetić has been receiving his plaudits recently after making an impressive return to first team football. The Montenegrin endured a painful three months on the sidelines with an ongoing injury, but his goal against Tottenham Hotspur and energetic cameo against their rivals Chelsea this week has given City fans a glimpse of the forward's much talked about talent.

If that wasn't enough, quotes from the ex-Fiorentina ace this morning will definitely have City fans purring.

In an interview with beIN Sports, Jovetić revealed that he chose Manchester City over Real Madrid in the summer and cited City's ambition as the major factor behind his move.

''I decided to come here because this is a major project with many players. I should have come here the year before but I had a nice season with [Vincenzo] Montella and Fiorentina.''

I, and City fans alike can't wait to see what the tricky £22m man has to offer in the next few games.

In Other News

In other news, Jesus Navas has backed his side to bounce back from their home defeat to Chelsea according to Goal.com. Navas insists the blues are not worried by their performance on Monday night and has called on his teammates to get back to winning ways in pursuit of first spot in the league.