Player Focus: Can Stevan be The Man?

A plentiful pile of scout reports, one trip to Florence, and a £22m fee; Manchester City had got their man. The brightest talent to emerge from the Balkans since Luka Modrić was on his way to Eastlands, and he'd even brought his sunglasses!

But unbeknownst to Stevan Jovetić, Manchester is no place for the sun, and injury ensured that the hype surrounding the sought after forward disappeared into the fog. No, our man Stevan didn't acquaint himself with the City faithful as he may have expected, but with his muscular misfortunes now (hopefully) behind him, the blues are being given a sneak peak of the Montenegrin's magic.

'Axe him!' I've heard, even cries of 'send him out on loan!' have assaulted my ears - but why be so ridiculous? One can surely not conclude that the ex-Fiorentina striker hasn't performed appropriately, because quite frankly, he hasn't really performed at all. And one can certainly not gauge a player's ability based on two domestic starts for a club in a country they have never played in before. Although the player's business with injury has understandably frustrated the majority of Manchester City fans, we have no issue with his actual performances, because in actual fact, he's actually performed rather well, actually!

Manchester City 5 - 0 Wigan Athletic

In his second domestic start for the club, Jovetić starred in a brutal 5-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Capital One Cup. His two goals exhibited his confidence in front of goal, but his movement and appetite to win the ball impressed the most. With Carlos Tevez's departure threatening to leave an un-fillable vacancy in City's forward line, it was refreshing to see the 24-year-old evidence work rate comparable to City's old captain.

(The forward hounds and wins the ball from Roger Espinoza to create a City attack)

(Jovetić is often employed as a second striker and inhabits the space just in front of the 18-yard-box. His vision and touch allows him to spring attacks with balls to the flanks or to turn and run at goal)

(Despite operating mainly in areas just outside the box, Jovetić always bursts into the penalty area when City attack from the wings. He anticipates the mistake and poaches loose balls where other forwards wait for the ball to come to them)

Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 5 Manchester City

A second half cameo saw the forward spring into life with an excellent curling effort to secure his first Premier League goal in City colours. Again, Jovetić was instrumental in the majority of City's attacking play and was given freedom to roam thanks to Danny Rose's sending off in the 50th minute.

(Jovetić's speed allows him to keep up with the play and give Fernandinho an option on the flank. The forward is never rooted to one position and likes to float from side to side across the 18-yard box and this allowed him to cut inside and curl in City's fourth goal of the night against Spurs)

Manchester City 0 - 1 Chelsea

The blues were in vital need of some spark against Chelsea on Monday night, and Stevan Jovetić indubitably provided Manuel Pellegrini's side with it. He squirmed and slithered through Chelsea's defence and demonstrated his shooting ability with a fierce effort on Petr Čech's goal. Pundits and fans alike believe the performance should warrant a starting place in Manuel Pellegrini's squad to face Norwich City this weekend, and rightly so.

(More evidence of Jovetić making space at the edge of the box and not being afraid to shoot at goal. This wicked effort was brilliantly stopped by Čech)

Glimpses they may have been, but Stevan Jovetić's quality is undoubtable. With Manchester City players dropping like flies as the season progresses, the Montenegrin's versatility will prove a crucial asset in City's push for the Premier League title. Whether it's playing as a secondary striker and making space on the edge of the box or filling in for Samir Nasri on the flanks and cutting inside, the £22m man possesses the ability to perform effectively in both positions. But make no mistake, Jovetić isn't just a secondary option, and if given the chance to perform in City's next few games, we could see him nailing down a first team spot for the foreseeable future.

Can Stevan be The Man? Absolutely.