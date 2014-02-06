Thursday's Transfer News: Fernando to join up with Blues?

According to the Manchester Evening News, FC Porto midfielder Fernando is prepared to sacrifice his place in Portugal's World Cup squad to make a move to the Etihad Stadium in summer. The blues failed in a Deadline Day bid for the tough-tackling midfielder but have reportedly reached a pre-contract agreement with the Portuguese star who will be allowed to leave Estádio do Dragão on a costless this summer.

However, City are not preparing for a costless ride in the Fernando saga as other European giants begin to sniff around the player. Reports from Club Call claim Juventus are the latest club interested in Fernando but the player is believed to favour a move to Manchester.

Despite featuring regularly in Manuel Pellegrini's plans in the last few months, Edin Džeko still continues to be linked with a move away from the club. Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger has allegedly drawn up a wishlist for the summer as he looks to cement Arsenal's status as title challengers and Džeko has been named along with Diego Costa and Mario Mandžukić.

(Edin Džeko could make a move to the Emirates at the end of the season in search of regular first-team football)

In Other News

In other news, French giants Paris Saint Germain and Monaco have reportedly made contact with City target Eliaquim Mangala. The Frenchman was linked heavily with a Deadline Day move to the Etihad but may favour a switch to his native country in the summer say talkSPORT.