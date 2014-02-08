Saturday's Transfer News: PSG keen on Zaba

According to Sports Direct News, Paris Saint Germain are keen on signing Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta in the summer. The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League's most impenetrable defenders over the last three years and is reportedly seen as the perfect man to strengthen the French giant's defence in the summer. However, with Manchester City almost certainly unwilling to sell, Les Parisiens may turn to Arsenal's Bacary Sagna.

Inside Futbol report that Manchester City will battle with Liverpool for the signature of 16-year-old Feyenoord midfielder Rodney Kongolo. The Dutchman has been labelled as the new Patrick Vieira and the club are becoming increasingly wary that they may not be able to hold onto the startlet come summer.

(The defensive midfielder is being tipped as one the brightest talents to emerge from the Eredivisie)

In Other News

In other news, Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes believes that FC Porto star Fernando is set to sign a new three year deal with club. However, the midfielder is still expected to leave the Portuguese side in June with Manchester his favoured destination. The new contract means the blues will have to fork out around £10m for the player who they were hoping to sign on a costless.