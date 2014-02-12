Manchester City v Sunderland: City require recovery in Capital One Cup final dress rehearsal

Imagine questioning Manchester City's ability to score a goal four weeks ago. It would have been laughable, ludicrous, maybe even offensive to predict a drought in front of goal for the outfit averaging almost three goals a game - but rather amazingly; it's happened.

After seeing goals flow with all the consistency of Manchester rain, City's shooting boots have gone AWOL and a fortnight of 'failure' has cast a blackening cloud over the Etihad Stadium. 'Crisis' I hear you say, but there's none here, just the enormous expectation that has defined being a Manchester City supporter in the last five years. While some may find it laughable, ludicrous, and maybe even offensive that concerns are being raised over Manchester Citys' recent form given their electrifying start to the season; zero wins and zero goals in our last two games certainly provides the majority of us blues brothers with reason to worry.

(The blues have seemingly lost their confidence in front of goal in recent weeks)

Did José Mourinho's tactical masterclass at the Etihad last Monday kidnap the confidence of Manuel Pellegrini's minions? Or have injuries to Sergio Agüero and Fernandinho disrupted the morale of a team so significantly characterised by their influence? Both factors are likely to have made an impact, but the issue that is threatening to rock Manchester City's push for the Premier League title needs addressing, and fast. As they say, 'form is temporary, class is permanent', and this 'big horse' is more than capable of galloping over any hurdle that awaits in its path.

Hoping to accentuate Manchester City's concerns are Gus Poyet's Sunderland who could leap to as high as 13th place with a win on Wednesday night. The Black Cats have established themselves as a bad luck charm for the blues in recent years and will be desperate to sink their claws into a vulnerable City side. Three wins from their last five Premier League fixtures has disseminated a potent dose of determination into the Uruguayan's relegation battlers who are sensing both cup glory and another year in the country's highest division, and one very familiar face has played the lead role in Sunderland's recent resurgence.

(Ex-Manchester City winger Adam Johnson picked up January's Player of the Month award after a string of impressive performances)

Adam Johnson's six goals in Sunderland's last five league games earned him January's Player of the Month award alongside Manager of the Month, Manuel Pellegrini, last week, but the couplet won't be expecting a similarly civil reunion on Wednesday. The ex-Manchester City wide-man was sold to the Black Cats in 2012 after failing to win over Roberto Mancini and is yet to put one over on his old suitors inside the Etihad Stadium.

With a resurgence in form, a ticket back into the title race, a push away from the relegation zone and Capital One Cup final credentials all resting on the Wednesday night tie, it wouldn't be so ridiculous to brand the clash one of Manchester City's most important of the season so far. The goal police are out in full force, and City's title hopes may just be arrested if they fail in front of the sticks once again this week.

Line-Ups

Yaya Touré's stamp on Ricky van Wolfswinkel in City's 0-0 draw to Norwich City on Saturday has been left unpunished by the FA, meaning the midfielder is available for selection on Wednesday night. When one takes into account injuries to both Javi Garcia and Fernandinho, it's a good job the Ivorian's ridiculous act of stupidity was ignored.

(Yaya Touré is expected to retain his place in the side after escaping FA punishment)

Samir Nasri and Matija Nastasić returned to normal training this week, but aren't ready for the mid-week clash. Sergio Agüero and Fernandinho have been given one more week by Manuel Pellegrini and will miss City's Champions League tie with Barcelona in five days time.

Wes Brown missed the game for Sunderland through suspension.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Kolarov, Navas, Yaya Touré, Milner, Silva, Jovetić, Negredo

Sunderland: Mannone, Bardsley, Vergini, O’Shea, Alonso, Johnson, Ki, Bridcutt, Colback, Borini, Altidore

Head to Head Stats

Sunderland have never won at the Etihad Stadium

Sunderland's last away victory against Manchester City came in January 1998 when both sides were in Division One

In a total of 9 Premier League encounters on Manchester City's home turf, the blues have won 8 times. Sunderland managed a 3-3 draw in March 2012

In those 9 games, Manchester City have scored 26 goals

Premier League stats

Manchester City (68) have scored 43 more goals than Sunderland (25) this season

Sunderland (38) have conceded 11 more goals than the blues (27)

Manchester City (86%) have completed 7% more of their passes than Sunderland (79%)

The blues (353) have created 132 more chances than Sunderland (221)