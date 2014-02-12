Wednesday's Transfer News: Roberto to swoop for former defender

According to talkSPORT, Roberto Mancini is preparing a surprise move for former defender Matija Nastasić in the summer. The Italian brought Nastasić to Manchester in 2012 and watched the youngster establish himself as one of the Premier League's most promising defenders. However, injuries and a lack of first team football under new manager Manuel Pellegrini have resulted in a worrying dip in confidence with the Serbian looking a shadow of his former self this season. Although the blues are unlikely to sell, a loan deal could be on the cards.

In even more unsettling news, the Daily Mail report that Barcelona are expecting to welcome back Neymar for their trip to the Etihad Stadium on February 18th. The Brazilian has been out of action since mid-January but has been named in Gerardo Martino's squad to face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad tonight. With Sergio Agüero and Fernandinho already ruled out of the huge tie next week, Neymar's inclusion in Barcelona's squad only rubs salt into the wounds.

(Brazilian forward Neymar is expected to be fit to face Manchester City next week)

In Other News

In other news, Forza Italian Football reveal that Mario Balotelli has admitted that he does miss elements of the English game. Although the enigmatic Italian concedes that the food and driving arrangements in Manchester don't exactly float his boat, the striker had nothing but praise for the fans. We'd take you back any day, Mario!

(Mario Balotelli established himself as a Premier League legend in his short time in England)