Thursday's Transfer News: Premier League a certainty for City target says agent

It may only be February 13th, but Manchester City have seemingly already sealed their first signing of the summer!

According to the Daily Star, the agent of FC Porto midfielder Fernando Reges has claimed his client will move to the Premier League in the summer. The Brazilian, who was subject of a deadline day bid from Manchester City, recently signed a new three-year deal with the Portuguese club and the chances of a dream move to Manchester began to fade. However, reports suggest the blues are still interested in the midfielder and won't be put off by having to pay a fee for the player they expected to pick up on a costless at the end of the season.

Sports Direct News believe City will go head to head with Borussia Dortmund for the signature of highly-rated defender Niklas Sule in the summer. The 18-year-old Hoffenheim starlet has established a first team place in Markus Gisdol's side this season with a string of solid performances in the heart of defence and is believed to be Manuel Pellegrini's second option after losing out on Kurt Zouma.

(The youngster has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga this season)

In Other News

In other news, England duo John Terry and Gary Cahill could miss Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium. Cahill picked up a calf injury in Chelsea's 1-1 draw to West Brom on Tuesday night and John Terry is unlikely to be risked after recently recovering from an ongoing muscular injury.

(Chelsea may be without the defensive pairing of John Terry and Gary Cahill on Saturday)