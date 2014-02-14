FA Cup 5th Round preview: Big teams to crash out as top four play each other

The Premier League’s top four teams are playing against one another in this FA Cup weekend, as Man City play Chelsea while Arsenal host Liverpool. It is guaranteed that a Championship club will reach the quarter-finals, as Sheffield Wednesday play Charlton, and the lowest ranked side left, League One Sheffield United, have a winnable home tie against Nottingham Forest. Here is our preview of the games.

Sunderland vs. Southampton

Of these two, Southampton are the team who could benefit most from FA Cup success. Sunderland are already in the final of the League Cup, and are deeply embroiled in a relegation battle. Southampton are eight games unbeaten, almost guaranteed to finish in the top half of the Premier League, and Mauricio Pochettino will look to chase silverware to add gloss to their campaign. Southampton have a wealth of talented players in their squad, most notably Jay Rodriguez and Adam Lallana, but Sunderland seem to be reliant on a good performance from Adam Johnson. This will be the fourth time these teams meet this season, but Southampton can record their first win against Sunderland from another long trip up to Wearside. 1-2.

Cardiff vs. Wigan

There might be a division between these two clubs, but if the impact their respective new managers have made is anything to go by, there is not a gulf in class by any means. If the Premier League season started when Solskjaer took over at Cardiff, they would be seven points adrift of safety. If the Championship season started when Rosler took the reins at Wigan, they would be near the automatic promotion places. The quality of these two squads is very similar, and the sturdiness of Wigan’s defence means they should be able to earn a replay, in a close contest. 1-1.

Sheff Wed vs. Charlton

The winners of this all-Championship contest will be just one game away from a trip to Wembley. Reaching the quarter finals will be a great achievement for either of them, given that they have spent most of the season struggling in a relegation battle. Sheffield Wednesday were unbeaten in eleven, before they fell to a 3-0 home defeat to Wigan on Tuesday. Charlton, on the other hand, have lost their last four in the league and currently sit inside the relegation places. Wednesday are in much better overall form, and have recently brought in a few loanees to freshen up their squad, most notably striker Leon Best. Home advantage could see the Owls through. 1-0.

Man City vs. Chelsea

Time for Manchester City to prove their invincibility at home. They now have Chelsea and Barcelona at the Etihad in the space of three days, before their return to league action. It was only a couple of weeks ago that this fixture was played in the league – Chelsea won 1-0 - and City will want revenge for that defeat. The other factor is Chelsea dropped points in the title race in midweek, conceding a late equalizer at West Brom. The hosts have had all week to prepare for their next two matches, which will define their chances of winning multiple honours this season. 2-1.

Everton vs. Swansea

A surprise result could be on the cards here, as Roberto Martinez faces his old club. So far, Garry Monk seems to have improved performances at Swansea, with a respectable four points from two games. Everton meanwhile, have gone off the boil lately, with just one win in their last four league games, although two of them were against Liverpool and Tottenham. These are two teams who try to play positive, possession football. Wilfried Bony is a quality striker for Swansea, and he has the ability to have an impact, in what could be an entertaining contest. 1-2.

Sheff Utd vs. Nottm Forest

Sheffield United might be the lowest-ranked side in the FA Cup, but they are not to be underestimated, as Nigel Clough’s side have already beaten Premier League opposition twice. Their main problem in the league has been goals, with young centre-back Harry Maguire in fact being their top scorer. They do have a couple of games in hand on those above them in the relegation battle, and a squad with much potential, so they should get out of trouble. After a big league win at Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest are now just five points away from the automatic promotion places in the Championship, although they have just lost midfielder Henri Lansbury to a long-term injury. The outcome of this one might well be a replay. 1-1.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Liverpool are just three points behind Arsenal. They look, potentially, to be gate-crashing the Premier League title race, as Daniel Sturridge has now scored in eight consecutive games. The Reds recently beat Arsenal 5-1 in the league just a week ago, and that result might have damaged morale for Arsene Wenger’s side. They played with very little confidence against Manchester United on Wednesday, and tend to struggle against the big teams. The other factor is, Arsenal have got to play Bayern Munich on Wednesday, whereas Liverpool have not got to play in Europe this year, so a run in the cup will serve only to build confidence. 1-2.

Brighton vs. Hull

Brighton have kept an impressive eight clean sheets since mid-December. They are building their Championship play-off push on an ability to control games, and restrict their opponents to limited time on the ball. Hull are just three points above the Premier League drop zone, but going out of the cup would not benefit them at all. They have lost five out of seven league games since New Year, scoring just three times, and losing again on Monday could create a downward cycle of momentum. Combined, these two teams have scored a total of fifty-seven goals from fifty-six games, so this could be a bore draw. 0-0.