Championship preview: Battles at the bottom

The big games in the Championship this weekend, are at the bottom. We have another Yorkshire Derby as Doncaster, who have developed some good home form over recent weeks, host a Barnsley side who have only won once away. Bolton will be looking to put an end to their slide towards the bottom when they travel to Millwall, who have got off to a rather uninspiring start under Ian Holloway, with just one win in six. At the top, Burnley have the opportunity to open up a six point lead over third place if they win at Bournemouth, with QPR not playing play-off contenders Reading until Sunday. Here is our preview of the games.

Birmingham vs. Huddersfield

With more solid away performances, Birmingham took three points from two games, with a win at Charlton and a narrow defeat at Watford. Now, the Blues have surely got to put an end their run of ten games without a home win. Huddersfield’s away form is hardly more impressive. They have lost five of their last six on the road, and Nahki Wells has not quite built on scoring twice in his first two appearances, with no goals in four since. Huddersfield tend to play with three at the back, and that might give Birmingham’s key man, Chris Burke, a chance to create space down the right wing. Lee Clark will come up trumps against his former club. 2-1.

Bournemouth vs. Burnley

In the reverse fixture back in November, Tokelo Rantie scored a peach with his first goal for Bournemouth, as the Cherries took a surprise point at Turf Moor. Little has changed in four months. Bournemouth are still midtable, Burnley are still serious promotion contenders, and Tokelo Rantie has only netted once in eleven appearances since that day. Due to his lack of contribution, Eddie Howe has recently signed Yann Kermorgant to compete to play up front with Lewis Grabban, but Kermorgant has not completed ninety minutes for them yet. Danny Ings and Sam Vokes for Burnley, who have stayed injury costless thus far, is looking a more threatening strike-partnership than any pairing Bournemouth can put out. 1-2.

Doncaster vs. Barnsley

This is the twelfth of twenty Yorkshire Derbies this season, and one of the most important we’ll see. A win for Doncaster, who have played more games than those below, would take them eight points clear of the drop zone, and maintain some strong home form from Paul Dickov’s side. The Rovers have not scored in either of their last two games, but that was against organized sides in Middlesbrough and Brighton. The main problem is a three match suspension to Billy Sharp, who is their best bet in terms of goals, with Chris Brown not scoring many and Theo Robinson struggling with an injury. A second away win of the season for Barnsley would give them real hope of staying in this league, as the Tykes have two games in hand on Millwall, who they play next Saturday. Chris O’Grady continued his scoring form with another goal against Ipswich last week, but the Tykes could not hold onto a two goal lead. Doncaster will grab a third home win of the year, and edge towards Championship survival. 1-0.

Ipswich vs. Blackpool

This will be a long nine-hour round trip for Blackpool fans, and if their current away form is anything to go by, it could feel even longer. The Tangerines have lost each of their last seven games on the road, although they did manage to rescue a home point against Nottingham Forest last time out. By contrast, Ipswich’s home record is impressive. Since Mick McCarthy took over last November, they have won eighteen out of a possible thirty-one league games at Portman Road. To boot, the Tractor Boys now have a striker playing with confidence in David McGoldrick, who has netted three in three. A form striker is a commodity Blackpool do not have at the moment, and outside the relegation places, only Doncaster have scored less goals than Barry Ferguson’s new side. Comfortable home win. 2-0.

Millwall vs. Bolton

Two teams who are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Both Barnsley and Charlton have two games in hand on these sides, making this match something of a ‘must win’. Millwall have only won one game in six since Ian Holloway took over. Steve Morison managed to score his fifth goal of the season to grab a point late on at Yeovil on Tuesday, but generally, the Bristolian has hardly had the typical ‘new manager’ impact. Bolton could change their boss, too. Dougie Freedman is now under pressure, after another defeat to Lancashire rivals Burnley. Given the overall quality of Bolton’s squad, they should not be anywhere near the relegation zone, regardless of the financial problems. 1-1.

Watford vs. Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have probably picked the wrong time to be signing a goalkeeper, as Aitor Karanka has brought in Tomas Mejias from Real Madrid’s B side. But Boro have kept eight clean sheets from their last ten matches, each of which veteran keeper Shay Given played in, so you would not have thought that any change would be necessary. Middlesbrough visit Watford, who look to be regaining some form, as two home wins to nil sandwiched a respectable draw at leaders Leicester. In their last match, a 1-0 victory over Birmingham, Troy Deeney netted his first league goal since Boxing Day. These are two teams who look to be bringing in exotic, foreign players to try and win promotion. It may take both of them the rest of this season, to consolidate under their respective new managers. 2-1.

QPR vs. Reading

QPR are usually reliable at home, having dropped points at Loftus Road on just four occasions this season. However, they have only taken six points from eight games against teams currently in the top seven, and their lack of appetite for the big games is surprising, given the squad’s experience. Reading have been surprisingly inconsistent since the turn of the year. After hitting seven past Bolton, they lost at Ipswich, and after beating Blackpool and Millwall comfortably, they lost 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday. It is difficult to know which Reading side will show. We can expect QPR to have long spells on the ball, but with Charlie Austin out they could lack potency going forward, and Reading might just thrive on the counter attack. 1-2.