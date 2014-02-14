Friday's Transfer News: City target Saints midfielder

FC Porto's Fernando and Paris Saint Germain's Blaise Matuidi have been linked with Manchester City in recent weeks as Manuel Pellegrini continues his quest of strengthening the midfielder, but another, more unfamiliar name, has emerged on the scene this morning.

According to website afrikansoccer.com, City are targeting Southampton's Victor Wanyama. The blues were reported admirers of the Kenyan whilst he was at Celtic and are believed to be impressed with the powerful midfielder's start to life in the English Premier League. Although it may be one to take with a pinch of salt, it'll be interesting to see if anything comes of the unexpected report.

In more concrete news, Manchester City have had stadium expansion plans approved by a Manchester Council planning committee say the Guardian. The expansion will see the Etihad Stadium undergo a 14,000 rise in capacity from 48,000 seats to 62,000 seats. The development is expected to be completed before the 2015-2016 season and will make the Etihad the second biggest arena in the league behind Old Trafford.

(Manchester City's plans to expand their 48,000 stadium has been approved)

In Other News

In other news, Samir Nasri believes his side have what it takes to beat Barcelona in four days time.

The French star said: ''I’ve missed a month-and-a-half of competition - but it’s allowed me to recharge my batteries,”

"“With City, we’re still in four competitions with the aim of winning them. In the Champions League, we are going to have an exciting game against Barca. For me, they are more beatable than in the past.

"“Personally, I think we can knock them out. If our injured players are back, with a full team, I think we can beat them.”

(Samir Nasri is edging closer to a return after picking up a serious knee injury)