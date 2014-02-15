Saturday's Transfer News: Negredo up for the fight

With Brazil 2014 rapidly approaching, a dip in form is no longer an option for players looking to impress their international managers.

Fortunately for Manchester City, that could mean Álvaro Negredo is set to drag himself out of a recent slump in front of goal and relocate his shooting boots. The Spaniard has failed to score in his last four matches but is keen to change that statistic in City's FA Cup clash against Chelsea this evening according to the Sun.

The 'Beast' is aware that Chelsea striker and fellow Spaniard Fernando Torres will be just one of the forward's battling for a place in Vicente del Bosque's squad in June and is determined to outperform the 29-year-old in tonight's game.

In other news, Barcelona defender Pique has warned Manchester City about the class his side possess. The two sides meet in three days in the Champions League's most eagerly anticipated clash, but the Spaniard believes his team of stars has what it takes to beat the blues.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Barcelona's most influential defender claimed the Catalan outfit have more than just Lionel Messi in their arsenal.

''Everything was on Messi, with everyone trying to stop him. Now we have another way. Ok, if it’s not Messi’s day, we have Neymar, we have Pedro, we have Alexis [Sanchez], we have a lot of quality in the striker area, and I think that’s really good for the team.''

