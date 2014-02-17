Manchester City v Barcelona: Manuel eyes an upset in Champions League historic headline act

'50 years ago today...', blah, blah, blah.

Yes, we've all heard the persistent hum-drum of Manchester City fans who still have to pinch themselves every time they see David Silva pirouette round a defender, and although City's rise to the top has been nothing short of miraculous, isn't it time we started living in the present?

Paul Dickov's injury time equaliser against Gillingham in May 1999 still dances through my dreams every night. The ghostly look on Gary Neville's face after watching Shaun Goater pick-pocket him for a 2-1 lead in November 2002 still entertains me more than any comedian ever could. But we've progressed, and we've progressed rather incomparably.

Although the history many bitter football fans love to ridicule should never be ignored, reference to it in the build up to Tuesday night's titanic tie should be kept to a minimum. Long gone are the days of 'Typical City', and the irritating proverb must be discarded to make way for the new Manchester City; a Manchester City certainly capable of beating Barcelona.

(A change in times: Manchester City have established themselves as a true force in European football)

The moment Luis Figo's fingers dipped into the hat, the blue half of Manchester became paralysed with anticipation. The inevitability of a mammoth fixture seemed to overwhelm the room, and although ties against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid may have presented the blues with a pricklier prospect, there's just something about Barcelona.

Whether it be Lionel Messi; the world's best player, his apprentice Neymar; possbily the world's next best player, or the fact that the Catalan giants have won a total of four Champions League trophies - Barcelona unarguably possess the most intimidating semblance of any club in world football. The tika-taka style of play Martino's side have imposed on football is a style many teams have tried and failed to replicate, and Manchester City have been one of the few side's able to install a similarly slick method of moving the ball around the field. With both sides set to promulgate their awe-inspiring approaches in Tuesday night's clash, it's difficult to keep the mouth from salivating.

(Luis Figo confirms Manchester City's meeting with FC Barcelona back in December)

A recent dip in form has bruised Manuel Pellegrini's preparations somewhat, but Saturday's 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup will provide the South American with some hope. The blues' voracity in front of goal was soothed with a fortnight of failure against José Mourinho's Chelsea and Chris Hughton's Norwich City two weeks ago, but a glimmering performance at the weekend suggested the undesirable results were nothing more than a blip. Stevan Jovetić's neat finish gave City their first goal in 196 minutes of football before Samir Nasri made an optimal return to action to catapult the blues into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Sadly, Sergio Agüero will not be afforded an on-pitch reunion with close friend Lionel Messi as the Argentine continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho has been included in Manuel Pellegrini's squad to face Los Cules. The Chilean has promised to attack Gerardo Martino's side, and the majority of a 48,000 Etihad crowd will be squealing for yet another attacking masterclass from their boys in blue.

(Fernandinho is nearing full fitness and could make a surprise start against Barcelona)

As for the Catalonian competitors, a run of four wins from four has seen them climb to the top of La Liga, and one man in particular has propelled that surge. Since returning from a 59-day absence induced by injury, Lionel Messi has netted 10 times in as many games to put him on 24 goals for the season. The Argentine's brilliance has undoubtedly infused Martino's men with an imperative confidence as the league draws to a conclusion, and Barcelona now wield arguably the most in-form and dangerous player in world football ahead of their trip to the Etihad.

Fifteen goals in their last five games has seen Barcelona surpass Manchester City's tantalising total of 68 goals in 26 league games and the battle of Europe's most prolific representatives has been perfectly prepared. It may not be the biggest game Manchester City have been involved in; but it could well be the most exciting.

Prediction: 2-2

Line-Ups

Sergio Agüero has been ruled out of Tuesday's clash as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, however, the Argentine is believed to be nearing fitness and could make an appearance in the reverse fixture at the Nou Camp.

(Sergio Agüero will play no part in Tuesday night's fixture)

However, Fernandinho has passed fit for the Champions League tie and could make a return to the starting line-up alongside Samir Nasri who made a swift return to the team with a game against Chelsea on Saturday. The Brazilian's presence has been sorely missed in the heart of City's midfield and his availability will delight Manchester City fans.

Gerardo Martino has no fresh injury concerns, and Brazilian trickster Neymar is likely to form a deadly duo with Lionel Messi.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Demichelis, Kompany, Kolarov, Nasri, Yaya Touré, Fernandinho, Silva, Negredo, Jovetić

Barcelona: Valdes, Alves, Bartra, Pique, Alba, Busquets, Xavi, Fabregas, Sanchez, Pedro, Messi

Links

The aura of expectation surrounding the monumental tie has been indubitably amplified by the links established between the two clubs this year:

Soriano and Begiristain

The appointment of the celebrated couplet last year was greeted with disapproval from Barcelona's controversial president Sandro Rosell. In January 2013, the Spaniard accused Manchester City of attempting 'to entice a number of staff from the Nou Camp'. He also alleged that the blues went about their business in an 'offensive' way. The reunion of the three former colleagues will certainly add an awkwardness to proceedings.

Agüero to Barcelona rumours

Manchester City's star striker Sergio Agüero has been linked with the Catalan side on numerous occasions this season with Barcelona reportedly ready to submit a £40m bid for the Argentine. Despite Sergio's inisistence that he is 'happy' in Manchester, the striker's agent is believed to have held talks with Barcelona representatives. Although things seem to have silenced in recent weeks, there is a feeling that the story has not yet ended.

Agüero - Messi friendship

Sergio Agüero and Lionel Messi have made no attempt to hide their strong friendship from the media and the Argentinian accomplices will be delighted with news that a reunion is on the cards in 2014. Both players are currently injured, but will hopefully be available to illuminate the clash in February.

Head to Head Stats

Barcelona (69) have scored one more goal than Manchester City (68) in the league this season

The Catalonian side (17) also have a better defensive record, conceding 10 less goals than City (27)

However, the blues (17) have been a danger from set pieces this season, scoring 7 more goals from set pieces than their Tuesday night rivals (10)

Barcelona (56%) have a superior shot accuracy percentage to Manchester City (45%)

Barcelona (15,406) have completed more passes than any other European team this season