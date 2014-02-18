Should Man Utd sell Rooney?

Manchester United look to be offering striker Wayne Rooney a new contract, worth around £300K per week, until June 2019. Rooney has been one of United’s better players this season, with nine goals and nine assists. However, he is not someone who holds the key to Manchester United’s future. The club are in fact, better off with him leaving Old Trafford, for a number of reasons.

Rooney’s most natural position is as a second striker, and this is what creates a tactical dilemma. The midfielders Manchester United have are not strong enough to dominate the centre as a duo. With a return to the Champions League next season looking unlikely, it will be more difficult than you might expect for United to attract a ‘world-class’ midfielder next summer.

If you look at the best midfielders of the world, they will be almost impossible to bring in. Vidal will not want to leave a Juventus side who are dominating Serie A, Fabregas is having a great season at Barcelona, and Dortmund would not want to lose another key player, Ikay Gundogan, unless it was for a desperately high transfer fee. They may not be able to bring in someone who alone, is capable of playing alongside Michael Carrick. Therefore, a midfield trio is the way forward. Operating a 4-3-3 of sorts will make up for a lack of quality in the middle of the park, with quantity.

However, with Wayne Rooney in the squad, fitting in three midfielders becomes more difficult. To justify such a high wage, Rooney would need to have a regular place in the team. Do you play him in his best position, behind the main striker? If so, you need to either sacrifice a third central midfielder, or the wide men. Instead, do you play him in a midfield role? If so, he is unlikely to have the positional discipline to stay back when needed. Or, do you play him as a main striker? If so, you’re accepting the departure of another world-class forward man, Robin Van Persie.

The other problem with Wayne Rooney is a disciplinary issue. He has already handed in a transfer request, twice, and has disrespected the honour of the club. One of the principles that Sir Alex Ferguson held closely, was that no player can be considered bigger than the club. While the recent rise of agents and player power has meant this philosophy needs to be compromised at times, Manchester United have got themselves into a situation where they are pandering to Rooney. Moyes in his very first press conference, said that he will not be sold by the club in the foreseeable future. Though not intentionally, this suggested that Rooney is not necessarily passionate about playing for Manchester United. You get a sense Moyes is acting desperately to keep Rooney sweet, and make sure everything revolves around him. If he continues with this method, ultimately, surely there is a danger he will lose all credibility?

Rooney creates more problems tactically, ethically, and in terms of the wage structure, than his talent makes up for. If United sold Rooney, they would be able to take at least £25 million from the transfer fee, and shave £10 million per year off the wage bill. Firstly, that would costless up funds to sign a powerful, combative midfield player. Secondly, it would smooth a transition to a 4-3-3 system, which the team is crying out for. It would allow them to have more control of the midfield, and a better chance of dominating possession against the weaker teams. The likes of Juan Mata or Shinji Kagawa, arguably more intelligent, and technically gifted players than Rooney, would have the attacking costlessdom they need to create space, knowing there are three men behind them providing cover. Thirdly, it would send out a message. Every player must earn the privilege of playing for Manchester United, a privilege that Wayne Rooney is, quite frankly, abusing.

The key to Sir Alex Ferguson’s success over the last two decades, has been that he knows when a player’s ego takes over them, and he knows when it is time for them to leave. Only when David Moyes stands up to Wayne Rooney, can this new era at Manchester United truly begin.