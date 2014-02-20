Thursday's Transfer News: Summer exit on the cards for Micah

According to Caught Offside, Micah Richards' nightmare of a 2014 in Manchester could be approaching an end. The defender, who has suffered with numerous injury troubles this season, has been continuously linked with a move to boyhood club Arsenal, and the rumours have resurfaced again this morning. Arsène Wenger is known to be a keen admirer of the full-back and with Bacary Sagna set to leave the club at the end of the season, Richards could provide the perfect replacement.

Talk Sport report that reported Manchester City target Blaise Matuidi is set to sign a new deal with Paris Saint Germain. The French midfielder netted his side's first of four goals against Leverkusen in mid-week and has featured regularly in Laurent Blanc's side despite the arrival of Yohan Cabaye and is set to be rewarded for his impressive form. FC Porto's Fernando is now believed to be Pellegrini's main target.

(Matuidi opened the scoring with a 2nd minute strike against Leverkusen on Tuesday)

In Other News

In the aftermath of Manchester City's 2-0 loss to Barcelona on Tuesday night, Martin Demichelis says he does not blame the referee for sending him off. The Argentine brought down Lionel Messi in the 54th minute of the game, denying the forward a clear opportunity on goal.

And finally, Samir Nasri believes the 2-0 deficit can be recovered and has called on his team-mates to replicate the performance they managed in Munich earlier this season.

(The blues managed a 2-3 victory in the Allianz Arena earlier this season and will take inspiration from the result ahead of their trip to the Nou Camp)