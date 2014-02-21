Arsenal's superstars in waiting

Serge Gnabry has burst onto the scene at The Emirates this campaign. The muscular German winger has made 16 appearances since his debut in the 6-1 thrashing of Coventry City in the Capital One Cup. Coming in from VFB Stuttgart he established himself in the newly formed U-21 Premier League. Another masterstroke from the Arsenal academy, who continue to develop players year after year. The success story of Gnabry may leave Arsenal fans wanting more exciting prospects to break through and there are plenty of players that a capable of doing so.

Gedion Zelalem:

A German youth international with Ethiopian heritage, Zelalem made history earlier this year as he became the first ever player to represent Arsenal to be born after manager Arsene Wenger took the reigns at the club. The 17-year-old will be wanting to kick on and create bigger, better records that greater reflect his ability. Known for his ingenious vision and amazing temperament on the ball he has been compared to former Gunners' captain Cesc Fabregas, who made quite the impression at an extremely young age. The former Hertha Berlin man played a big part in the Pre-Season tour of Asia last summer making an appearance in all four games played in the continent. He continued to raise his profile even further by partaking in the annual Emirates Cup, coming on for Cazorla with 30 minutes to play. A small injury setback may have hindered his progress this season but he still managed to make his debut in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Coventry this January, chances however may be hard to come by with Arsenal doing ever so well in all competitions this season. The right footed playmaker is expected to play in the FA Youth Cup game against Charlton tonight and he will have to keep on impressing at that level this season to warrant a place in the first team when the cup competitions come around again.

Thomas Eisfeld:

Yet another German midfielder in the pipeline at Arsenal. Eisfeld too possesses an underlying ability to pick out a pass. He began his career at Borussia Dortmund’s much famed youth academy. BVB had a real talent on their hands with the then 19-year-old scoring six goals and creating six more for his teammates in the 2011-2012 season after coming back from a serious cruciate ligament injury. Before you could say Dortmund’s legitimate name, Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund, he was prised from their possession by Arsenal in the January transfer window of 2012. Making a real impression in the U-21 Premier League last season, scoring nine goals in 19 starts. This prompted a call up to the first team. Arsene Wenger always likes to give the younger generation of stars a chance in the League Cup and he did so in the dramatic 7-5 victory at Reading last year, bringing Eisfeld on as a substitute in the second half to make his competitive debut. He was also jetting off to Asia last summer, going one better than Zelalem and actually grabbing himself a goal to add to the two he scored a year ago. His goalscoring touch continued when he tucked away a goal in the third round of the Capital One Cup.

On his arrival in North London the Arsenal boss stated "He is young but has proven to us that he can play, that he has the attitude and technical ability to be a valuable addition to our squad. We’re very pleased to welcome him to the club and look forward to his contribution in the coming seasons.” He more than anyone will be wanting to start contributing to Arsenal’s title bid as at 21 he won't be a 'wonderkid' for much longer.

Dan Crowley:

Dubbed as the next Jack Wilshere, Dan Crowley is certainly one to make a note of as he proves at the tender age of 16 that he is a real prospect. Snatched away from Aston Villa last summer Crowley thrives in a number 10 role as he occupies the capacity to glide past players and pick out a killer pass. The Midland’s club obviously realised his potential and stuck him in the U-16 side at the mere age of 12, playing above his age group seems to be a running theme for the Englishmen as he’s already turned out for Arsenal’s U-21s. Clearly technically gifted, the England youth international has already cast himself in the spotlight this season by producing a stunning performance against Peterborough in the FA Youth Cup, a game in which he scored twice and assisted four in a 6-1 away win. Some say that he should not be rushed into anything just yet and should be allowed to flourish in the U-18 side so he can mature at his own pace, that may be a sensible idea but it wouldn’t be impossible to see him represent the Arsenal first team as soon as next season.

Chuba Akpom:

We move away from creative midfield players now to take a look at a strong, pacy and clinical striker. Chuba Akpom has been at Arsenal since the age of six and made his debut for the U18s whilst he was still 15. Since then he has gone onto play 49 games for The Gunners at youth level, scoring 26 goals in the process. That’s averaging just over a goal every other game. His call up to the first team occured in 2012 but failed to get onto the pitch in a Champions League defeat to Olympiacos. Less then a year later he was also one of the many youngsters touring Asia and must have impressed as he converted four goals. The 6’ foot tall forward made his competitive debut during stoppage time in the league win at Sunderland back in September, that may have been overshadowed by a certain Mesut Ozil also introducing himself to the Barclays Premier League. His second professional appearance came when he replaced Thomas Eisfeld in the League Cup game at The Hawthorns and he cooly converted his spot kick in the penalty shootout to mark the occasion.

He has since gone onto Brentford on loan and will be playing at Coventry City until the end of the season. The usual lethal frontman has yet to find the net for either side so far but has only made five appearances between the two. He has been temporarily recalled from Coventry to play in Arsenal’s cup tie with Charlton after proving he is vital in Liam Brady’s plans to win the cup they last lifted in 2009.

Hector Bellerin:

Arsenal have made a habit of luring young talent away from Barcelona in recent years, most notably Cesc Fabregas but also with Ignasi Miquel signing in 2011. Recently the North London side have acquired the services of Jon Toral and Hector Bellerin from the Catalan giants. As the academy is producing a lot of attacking starlets, Bellerin’s development has gone under the radar slightly. The pacy right back isn’t afraid to join in with the attack when his side have the ball, however, he does not forget his duties in defence either. Aged just 18, Bellerin has already gained vital experience in English football due to his loan at Championship club Watford this season. Normally playing as one of a back three under Giuseppe Sannino during his time at the Hertfordshire club, the Spaniard, who has represented his country at U-16, U-17 and U-19 level, proved to be a solid member of that defence whilst showcasing his quick feet and crossing ability. Not one moment typified this more than a darting run against Leeds United which saw his cross set up Cristian Battocchio. This good run of games earned him an extension to his loan deal but ironically he was frozen out of the side almost immediately afterwards. He has recently been recalled after Wenger sighted that he would benefit more being with the U-21s.

Current first choice right back Bacary Sagna is out of contract in the summer and the club are yet to agree on an extension with the Frenchmen. Back up Carl Jenkinson has put in some shaky displays this season when asked to step up, so a future role for Bellerin could well be on the cards.

This crop of players could go onto join greats such as Ashley Cole, Jack Wilshere and Cesc Fabregas as players to graduate from the Arsenal academy and have successful careers. Obviously there are numerous other players in the academy whose rise to prominence is far from unfeasible. Captain Isaac Hayden, creative midfielders Jack jebb and Kristoffer Olsson could make the grade as could promising forwards Chuks Aneke and Benik Afobe. Club legend Liam Brady’s time as head of youth development has come to an end after 17 years in the role. Dutchman Andries Jonker is set to take over at the end of the season. He will hopefully carry on the great work of Brady who has brought Arsenal the reputation of being one of the finest clubs in the world at developing young talent.