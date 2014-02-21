Friday's Transfer News: Blues to bid for 'next Agüero'

There may only be one Sergio Agüero, but according to today's reports, Manchester City will try to sign the next best thing in the summer.

The Daily Mirror believe the blues will bid for San Lorenzo's 18-year-old striker Ángel Correa at the end of the season, but won't be the only top side chasing the Argentine's signature. Atletico Madrid have reportedly already lodged a bid for the exciting talent whilst Barcelona, Napoli and Arsenal are also believed to be interested in the forward.

Manuel Pellegrini sent scouts to Buenos Aires to look the 'next Sergio Agüero' on Wednesday night, and San Lorenzo's owner Marcelo Tinelli is unlikely to sell his prized asset for anything less than £10m.

The Daily Star report that Barcelona stopper Víctor Valdés could be on his way to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season after his proposed move to AS Monaco hit the rocks. The 32-year-old failed to meet a deadline to sign a pre-binding contract with the French side and the Spaniard's future has been thrown into the air once again. Manuel Pellegrini is ready to make a bid for the Spaniard should his move to France not be possible.

(Valdes kept a clean sheet at the Etihad on Tuesday night)

Reports this morning suggest Manchester City's interest in FC Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala has not ended, and that the blues would be willing to pay over the odds for the Frenchman in the summer. Football Direct News believe Manuel Pellegrini could offer a fee over the £40m asking price for the centre-back to warn other potential suitors away.

Another defender who could be on his way to the Etihad is Celtic's Virgil van Dijk. The 22-year-old Dutchman was linked with a move to Manchester earlier this year and the Telegraph believe the defender is still on Manuel Pellegrini's radar. Manchester United are also interested.

(The Dutchman has been in fine form for Celtic this season)

In Other News

The Manchester Evening News report that Gareth Barry's permanent move to Everton at the end of the season could be off. City would prefer to move Barry to their franchise in New York where he would be a likely candidate for captaincy of the club. The player's £110,000-a-week wages have also provided a stumbling block in Everton and Arsenal's pursuit of the holding midfielder.

And finally, Sergio Agüero has revealed he hopes to return to training next week and has targeted a comeback in time for City's League Cup final clash with Sunderland on 2nd March. Great news!

(City's top scorer could be back for the League Cup final)